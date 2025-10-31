 Panvel Municipal Corporation Conducts Training On Public Service Rights Act And E-Office System
The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) conducted a special training session for its officers and employees on the Public Service Rights Act and the E-Office system at the Adya Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium on Thursday.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
Panvel municipal corporation | Amit Srivastava

Focus On Maharashtra Public Service Rights Act, 2014

Participants were briefedyon the provisions of the Maharashtra Public Service Rights Act, 2014, outlining the various citizen services and facilities covered under the Act. .

Timely Grievance Resolution Stressed

Emphasis was laid on the importance of resolving complaints received through the corporation’s Grievance Redressal Portal and Call Centre in a timely manner.

"The training was part of the state government’s ongoing 150-day program aimed at strengthening the implementation of key policies and keeping employee service matters up to date," said an official.

E-Office Module To Enhance Transparency And Efficiency

As part of the initiative, an E-Office training module was also conducted to promote transparency and efficiency in administrative work. Officers from the Information and Technology Department provided guidance on overcoming challenges related to the E-Office system.

Employees Trained On HRMS And Attendance Dashboards

The event also included an overview of the HRMS Dashboard and Attendance Dashboard, helping employees better understand digital tools for internal management.

