Mumbai: On-Duty BMC Assistant Engineer Assaulted, Two Detained By Vakola Police

Mumbai: An on-duty assistant engineer from the BMC Roads Department, Sachin Bandgar, was allegedly verbally abused and assaulted in Kalina on Thursday afternoon while inspecting the concretisation work of Kalina Village Road, the Municipal Engineers Association (MEA) said.

Two Detained in Vakola Police Action

By Friday evening, the Vakola Police had detained two individuals, including Raja Akbar Qureshi, in connection with the case.

“We have taken two people into custody and the investigation is underway,” said Senior Police Inspector Prakash Khandekar.

Altercation During Site Visit

According to MEA President Ramesh Bhutekar, the incident occurred when the owner of an adjoining nursery raised complaints about the ongoing work and asked Bandgar to wait until her husband arrived.

“After Qureshi came, an altercation took place with the engineer on duty, which escalated into verbal abuse and assault,” Bhutekar said.

He added that six people were involved in the incident and that an FIR was registered on Thursday night itself.

“However, police have not made arrests until today. If anyone has objections to public works, they should approach the municipal offices, police, or other concerned authorities. We demand the immediate arrest of all accused,” Bhutekar asserted.

Engineer’s Statement

Bandgar stated, “On Thursday around 1 p.m., some residents of Kalina Village Road a project road under work code W-445 in the H/East Ward tried to assault me and my sub-engineers without any reason. I have lodged an FIR at the Vakola Police Station for further investigation.”

MEA Issues Ultimatum

The MEA has given an ultimatum to the Vakola Police that if the accused are not arrested by Saturday, BMC engineers will stage demonstrations.

“This cowardly attack is strongly condemned and strictest action must be taken against the miscreants immediately. The incident has sparked outrage among engineers, officers, workers, and employees. If this turns into a protest, the responsibility will lie with the BMC administration and Mumbai Police,” the association stated.

BMC’s Response

Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said, “Assaulting an on-duty public servant is unacceptable, which is why an FIR has been registered. The police are investigating the matter.”