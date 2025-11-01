Animal Rights Activist Vijay Rangare Resigns As PFA Mumbai President, Dissolves Team; Followers Allege Political Pressure

Mumbai: Animal rights activist and former President of People for Animals (PFA) Mumbai, Vijay Rangare, announced his resignation from the organisation early on Saturday, citing undisclosed issues but reaffirming his unwavering commitment to animal welfare. His sudden exit has sparked speculation of political pressure behind the move.

Rangare's Resignation Announcement

In a social media post, Rangare wrote, “I have resigned from my position as President, People for Animals (PFA) – Mumbai, Maharashtra, and have dissolved my unit and team with immediate effect. Since 2020, I have served with full dedication to strengthen PFA’s work in Mumbai. Due to certain issues, I have decided not to continue further. For any help or assistance related to PFA, you may directly contact Smt. Maneka Gandhi Ma’am. My commitment to animal welfare will always remain unchanged.”

Vijay Rangare's Instagram story |

Rangare Shares Old Photo Of 2022 Attack

Rangare shared an old photograph on his Instagram story showing his bloodied face after an alleged attack in 2022, writing, “The work I have chosen is not easy, especially when you work on the ground. Over these years, I have faced thousands of situations, and it was more difficult as I started alone. I have been attacked five times… still, I continued to protest and fight for animals.”

Rangare recalled his campaign against illegal slaughterhouses, claiming to have shut down crores’ worth of illegal businesses, including those allegedly operated by influential figures. “Fighting such elements brings immense pressure, but I have always worked with strong principles and refused to compromise,” he added.

Rangare Attacked In Aarey Recently

Rangare was also recently attacked by a group of unidentified men in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony. The incident occurred near Birsamunda Chowk and Powai when his car broke down late at night on September 11. Around 15 to 18 men on scooters reportedly surrounded him and pelted stones, damaging his vehicle. Rangare and a team member sustained injuries but managed to escape. A police complaint was filed the following day.

Followers Shocked, Allege Political Pressure

Following his resignation, several supporters flooded his social media with comments of shock and concern. While many praised his relentless efforts for animals, others questioned whether political or external pressure forced his decision. The exact cause of his resignation remains unclear, but supporters believe he might be preparing for a larger, independent movement for animal rights in the near future.

