Mumbai: Animal Rights Activist Vijay Rangare Attacked In Aarey Colony, Car Vandalised | Video

Mumbai: Animal rights activist and President of PFA Mumbai, Vijay Rangare, was allegedly attacked by a group of unidentified men late on Thursday night in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony area. The incident occurred when Rangare’s vehicle broke down near Birsamunda Chowk and Powai inside Aarey Forest.

According to Rangare, nearly 15 to 18 men on scooters surrounded him and his team member before launching the assault. The attackers reportedly pelted his car with large stones, shattering the windows and damaging the vehicle. Rangare and his aide sustained injuries but managed to escape after resisting the attack. The group fled the scene soon after.

Rangare later shared details of the incident on social media along with a video showing his damaged car. In his Instagram post, he described how the situation escalated, stating, “Suddenly, around 15–18 people on scooters surrounded me and my team member, attacked us, and smashed my car with big stones. We somehow managed to escape – but not before I fought back and hit 3–4 of them, injuring one.”

He added that he was rushed to a hospital by his team. He suffered injuries to his head and leg and also complained of hearing difficulties in his right ear. Though discharged, Rangare mentioned he might require further treatment after addressing the legal aspects of the attack.

Rangare To File Complaint At Aarey Police Station Today

Rangare confirmed that he will be visiting the Aarey police station on Friday afternoon to file a formal complaint. He also urged supporters to join him, saying their presence would send a strong message that 'such cowardly attacks cannot silence the truth.' The activist has been vocal in recent months over the stray dogs feeding issue.

Following his appeal, several supporters and fellow activists expressed solidarity online, condemning the attack and demanding immediate police action. A contact number for coordination was also shared in his post, signalling a possible public show of support at the police station. Police are yet to issue an official statement on the incident.