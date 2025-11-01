Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences 2 Worli Brothers To Life Imprisonment For Attempted Murder Of Youth Who Tried To Stop Fight

The Mumbai sessions court sentenced two Worli brothers to life imprisonment for stabbing a youth during a street scuffle in 2021 | File Image

Mumbai: The sessions court has sentenced two brothers – Vicky Sasane, 25, and Pramod Sasane, 24 – to life imprisonment for attempting to murder a youth who had intervened in a fight and saved their friends from an attack by the accused’s group in October 2021.

Incident Took Place Near Jijamata Nagar ATM

According to the prosecution’s case, registered at the Worli police station on the complaint of college student Amir Khan, he and his friends – Arjan Khan, Arshil Hussain, and Faizhan Khan – had gone to an ATM centre in Jijamata Nagar around 12:15am on October 18, 2021.

Victim Sustained Stab Injury in the Stomach

While returning, they saw a scuffle involving a group of 12–15 people, during which a man was abusing and assaulting their friend Shahrukh Shaikh. Amir and his friends intervened to rescue him. The complainant stated that when they stepped in, one of the accused started beating them while another attacked with a knife, injuring Arshil in the stomach.

Accused Caught by Passing Police Team

The attackers were caught red-handed by police who happened to be passing by. In their defence, the accused claimed that their father, a vegetable vendor, had strained relations with the police, and that they were falsely implicated in collusion with some neighbours.

Court Finds Testimony Credible

The prosecution examined 10 witnesses. The court found their testimony trustworthy and held the two guilty of attempted murder.

