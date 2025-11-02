Fake BARC Scientist Brothers Received Crores In Foreign Funding, Reveal Mumbai Crime Branch Sources

Akhtar Hussain Qutubuddin Ahmed alias Alexander Palmer | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has made a major revelation in the case of the two fake Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) scientists Akthar Qutubuddin Hussaini alias Alexander Palmer, 60, arrested from Versova, and his brother Adil Hussaini alias Syed Adil Hussain alias Mohammad Adil Hussaini alias Naseemuddin, arrested in Delhi, by Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

According to sources, the Husaini brothers received crores of rupees in foreign funding from the United States (US), Iran, and Iraq, funneled directly into their bank accounts. Investigators are now tracing the money trail.

Foreign funding received since the 1990s

According to the Crime Branch officials, the Husaini brothers have been active since the 1990s and have been receiving foreign funds since around 1995. During that period, they allegedly obtained lakhs of rupees by falsely claiming to possess confidential information and showing fake blueprints of BARC and other nuclear installations.

Funding escalated to crores by early 2000s

Sources added that by the early 2000s, the funding had escalated from lakhs to crores of rupees. However, investigators discovered that most of the bank accounts in which the funds were received have already been closed by the accused.

Bank details being probed

During an in-depth probe, officials traced one operational Kotak Mahindra Bank account belonging to Akhtar Hussaini. A formal request has been sent to the bank seeking transaction details. Once those records are received, investigators expect to determine the exact amount of foreign funding Akhtar received. Efforts are also underway to collect information about the closed accounts.

Espionage links suspected

Crime Branch sources claim the latest findings strongly indicate that both brothers were involved in espionage-related activities. Evidence is being gathered to substantiate these links. It has also come to light that, on Adil’s instructions, another accused, Munazir Khan, created multiple fake identity documents, which were stored on his laptop. The motive behind this is also being probed.

Possible ISI connections under scrutiny

Investigators further suspect that, like his brother Adil, Akhtar may have also traveled to Pakistan and could have links with the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). While concrete evidence is still being collected, the Mumbai Crime Branch plans to coordinate with the Delhi Police Special Cell to cross-examine Akhtar based on information obtained from Adil’s interrogation.

National security concerns over international money trail

The revelations of funding from three foreign nations the US, Iran, and Iraq have raised serious national security concerns, and the investigation is now focused on tracing the complete international money trail.

Also Watch:

Background of arrests

Akthar Qutubuddin Hussaini, alias Alexander Palmer, 60, from Yari Road, Versova, was arrested on October 17 for posing as a BARC scientist. Police seized two fake BARC ID cards with the names Alexander Palmer and Ali Reza Hoseini.

He also possessed forged educational certificates, a passport, Aadhaar, and PAN card. His associate, Munazzir Nazimuddin Khan, 34, from Jamshedpur, who created the fake documents in 2016–17, was arrested on October 25. Both accused are currently in judicial custody.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/