Fake BARC Scientist Case: Delhi Police Arrest Accused’s Brother In Multi-State Forgery And Espionage Racket

Akhtar Hussain Qutubuddin Ahmed alias Alexander Palmer | File Photo

Mumbai: In the sensational fake BARC scientist case, fresh revelations have emerged linking the main accused, Akhtar Hussain Qutubuddin Ahmed alias Alexander Palmer (60), and his relatives to a sprawling forgery network that extended from Mumbai to Jharkhand and Delhi.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Akhtar’s brother, Adil Hussaini alias Syed Adil Hussain (59 from the Seemapuri area of Delhi for allegedly procuring multiple fake passports and providing sensitive information to foreign entities.

According to sources, fake scientist Akhtar was arrested from Yari Road, Versova on October 17 and now he is in judicial custody. Following Akhtar's interrogation accused Monazir Khan (34) was arrested from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand on October 25. Monazir is in police custody till November 1.

Akhtar's Brother Adil possessed one genuine and two allegedly forged passports. His arrest came after crucial inputs from the Mumbai crime branch, which earlier nabbed Akhtar and his associate Monazir Nazimuddin Khan from Jamshedpur. Investigations suggest Adil played a key role in coordinating the fake identity network and arranging for forged documents through Monazir.

Forged Passports and Fake Identities

Police investigations revealed that Monazir had fabricated fake Aadhaar, PAN cards, and passports under the name Ali Reza Hoseini alias Alexander Palmer for Akhtar in 2016–17, charging ₹19,000 for the job.

These forged documents enabled Akhtar to travel to several countries between 2017 and 2025. Monazir also created fake academic certificates including 10th, 12th, BSc, BE (Mechanical), and MBA degrees allegedly to support Akhtar’s false credentials as a scientist.

Crime Branch officers recovered crucial evidence from Monazir’s office in Jamshedpur, including seven digital storage devices and multiple forged educational and identity documents of Akhtar and Adil.

It was also found that Monazir provided fake documents to other individuals, suggesting a wider racket in Jharkhand involving the sale of counterfeit educational certificates and IDs.

‘Dead Brother’ Found Alive and Arrested

During Akhtar’s interrogation, he claimed that all three of his brothers Asif, Arif, and Adil were deceased. He said Asif died in Saudi Arabia, Arif in Prayagraj, and Adil in Jamshedpur. However, investigators later discovered that Adil was alive and residing in Delhi. He was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on October 26.

The Investigation revealed that Adil had obtained passports under multiple identities Mohammad Adil Hussaini and Naseem Syed Adil Hussain and had travelled to several countries, including Pakistan. This raised suspicions of possible espionage activities or attempts to pass on sensitive nuclear-related information abroad.

Fake Address and Passport Authority Oversight

Police sources confirmed that Monazir had used an incomplete address as Road No. 6, near Grace College, Jawahar Nagar, Jamshedpur — when applying for Akhtar’s passport under the name Alexander Palmer. He later admitted this was deliberate since the area had a predominantly Christian population, making the name “Alexander Palmer” appear genuine.

Despite the incomplete address, neither the passport office nor the local police flagged any objections during verification, raising serious concerns about administrative lapses.

Similarly, Adil’s forged passport also carried an incomplete address referring to the same sold Jamshedpur property once owned by the Akhtar's family. Authorities are now investigating how such major discrepancies escaped detection during official scrutiny.

International Links Under Probe

According to investigators, Akhtar and Adil used their fake identities to travel across at least five countries, mostly in the Gulf region. Akhtar, posing as “Alexander Palmer,” allegedly presented himself as a BARC scientist at various consulates, showing printed nuclear maps sourced from magazines and online material. He claimed to possess classified information in exchange for money.

Forensic analysis of Akhtar’s mobile phone revealed that he used the Super VPN Pro app to mask his IP location, helping him appear to be in another country while online. Investigators suspect this was used to communicate with foreign contacts undetected.

Coordinated Investigation Across States

The Mumbai crime branch, Delhi Police special cell, and Jharkhand Police are now jointly investigating how the accused obtained multiple Indian passports and fake government IDs. Crime branch officers have also contacted Mumbai airport immigration authorities to verify how Akhtar managed to clear international travel checks using these forged identities.

The police have also confirmed that Adil may have been in touch with foreign nuclear agencies while in Delhi. The special cell is expected to seek Akhtar’s custody soon to interrogate both brothers face-to-face.

This case, which began with the arrest of a fake scientist from Versova, has now evolved into one of India’s most complex identity forgery and espionage investigations exposing deep administrative failures and a possible cross-border intelligence network.

