CBI Chargesheet Alleges ₹2,796 Crore Yes Bank Fraud Involving Anil Ambani’s ADA Group And Rana Kapoor

CBI charges Anil Ambani, Rana Kapoor and others for ₹2,796 crore Yes Bank loss linked to alleged fund diversion through ADA Group firms | File Photo

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is probing the transactions between Yes bank through its former Managing Director Rana Kapoor and Anil Dhirubhai Ambani (ADA) Group company, has alleged that the funds received from the bank in M/s Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL) were further diverted to several shell companies, created only to receive funds.

Chargesheet Filed Against Rana Kapoor, Anil Ambani, and Others

CBI has submitted a chargesheet before the special CBI court against Rana Kapoor and his family, Anil Ambani and other companies for causing loss to Yes bank to the tune of Rs 2796.77 crores, as the investments made in ADA group could not be recovered.

The agency has said that during 2017-2019, Yes Bank had invested Rs. 2965.00 crores and Rs 2045.00 crores through subscription of Non- Convertible Debentures (NCDs) & Commercial Papers (CPs) of M/s RHFL and M/s RCFL respectively.

Funds Allegedly Routed Through Shell Firms

The agency has in its chargesheet listed down several shell companies which further received funds from RHFL and RCFL. The list of these shell companies, as mentioned in CBI’s chargesheet include - Gamesa Investment Management Pvt Ltd (GIMPL), Species Commerce and Trade Pvt, Crest Logistics and Engineers Pvt Ltd, Gamesa Investment Management Pvt Ltd, and Mohanbir Hi-Tech Build Pvt Ltd.

The agency claimed that, “the primary purpose of these shell companies was to receive funds from RHFL and RCFL acted on instructions of Anil Ambani.”

CBI Links Yes Bank and Reliance Nippon Mutual Fund Transactions

CBI claimed that Anil Ambani was unable to directly invest the funds available at the disposal of M/s Reliance Nippon Mutual Fund in the financial companies of the ADA Group, which were under stress, due SEBI Mutual Fund Regulations. Hence in a criminal conspiracy, Yes Bank Ltd subscribed to NCDs of M/s RHFL, M/s RCFL and M/s Reliance Capital Limited (RCL).

In return, the agency alleged that the funds available at the disposal of M/s Reliance Nippon Mutual Fund, invested in YBL AT-1 bonds and AMC also invested in Rana Kapoor’s family firm.

Funds Routed to Group Companies Through Yes Bank

Thus, funds available with Reliance Nippon Mutual Funds were routed to the group companies of ADA through Yes Bank, CBI claimed, adding that the funds were further diverted to other shell companies.

October 2017 Meeting Between Kapoor and Ambani Key to Deal

The agency has alleged that it all started with the meeting held between Rana Kapoor and Anil Ambani on October 6, 2017, just a month before the Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Limited (AMC) was listed with BSE and NSE on November 6, 2017.

CBI Flags ‘Abnormal Decisions’ and Hasty Investments

The agency pointed out that “the abnormal decision of YBL to make huge investment in the NCDs of the financial companies of ADA Group and the abnormal decision of the AMC to make huge investment in the YBL AT-1 Bonds were taken in this meeting. Both the investment decisions were taken in a hasty manner and without holding any discussion between the officers of YBL and the officers of the AMC.”

Rapid Investment Execution Following Meeting

It is claimed that on October 6, 2017 it was Friday, hence the following working day that is on October 9, 2017, the process began. The agency claimed that on October 9, 2017, Kapoor instructed senior executives of IFIB for initiating the proposal for investing in NCDs worth Rs 2900 crores in three ADA group companies – RHFL, RCFL and RCL. The agency claimed that the investment transaction was completed and funds were transferred on October 13, 2017.

Mutual Fund Investment Limits Allegedly Altered Under Influence

On the other hand, AMC, allegedly under the influence of Anil Ambani, prepared a formal note for increasing the long-term debt investment limit in M/s Morgan Credits Private Limited (MCPL), a firm owned by Radha and Roshini, from Rs 550 crores to Rs 625 crores. Accordingly in ten days AMC invested Rs 50 crores in MCPL.

Yes Bank’s AT-1 Bond Issuance Raised Internal Concerns

Meanwhile, on October 9, 2017, Yes Bank initiated the process for issuance of fresh AT-1 bond under the instructions of Rana Kapoor, even when the DCM team of the bank had raised apprehension for arranging subscribers for making investment in fresh YBL AT 1 bonds in such a span, wherein they were still busy in offloading earlier bonds in secondary market, CBI alleged.

Reliance Nippon Allegedly Invested ₹3,000 Crore in AT-1 Bonds

However, CBI claimed that Rana Kapoor had informed them that Reliance Nippon Mutual fund would make an investment of Rs 2000 crores through private placement and Rs 1000 crores secondary market in YBL AT 1 bond.

The agency claimed that AMC had enhanced the sub limit for YBL AT – 1 bond by about 600% in a short span of time, as compared to the sub-limit of other banks which was at max enhanced to 70%.

