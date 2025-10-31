MPCB And BMC Crack Down On RMC Plants Breaching Pollution Norms, Developers Told To Relocate Units Occupying Over 70% Of Construction Sites

MPCB and BMC tighten air pollution control norms; RMC plants exceeding site limits face relocation | Representational Image

Mumbai: With construction activity underway across Mumbai, Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) plants are operating at several project sites. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) continues to take action against unauthorised units, but many plants functioning in cramped spaces are contributing to rising air pollution levels.

During a recent review meeting between the MPCB and the BMC, it was decided that if an RMC plant occupies more than 70% of a construction site, developers will be required to relocate the facility. Officials noted that operating such plants in densely populated areas poses serious health risks to both residents and construction workers.

MPCB-BMC Joint Review Meeting on Air Quality Measures

A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of MPCB Chairman Siddhesh Kadam and Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani to assess the BMC ongoing measures to control air pollution in Mumbai. The meeting was also attended by Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr. Ashwini Joshi, Deputy Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar, and senior officials from both the BMC and the MPCB.

Officials noted that road dust and vehicular emissions account for nearly 30% of the city’s air pollution. To tackle this, the BMC plans to focus on reducing both vehicle exhaust and road dust. "Similar to demolition sites, all construction projects will be directed to provide wheel-washing facilities at exit points to prevent dust from spreading onto roads," said a senior civic official.

Stricter Guidelines for RMC and Construction Sites

“MPCB has implemented stricter guidelines for RMC plants in Mumbai to curb air pollution. While essential for construction, these plants are a major source of cement dust, posing risks to public health and the environment. Poor dust control, proximity to residential areas, and violations of pollution norms contribute to respiratory problems and declining air quality. We are working closely with the MPCB to take immediate action against violators,” he said.

During the meeting, officials also noted that dust from construction and demolition contributes to air pollution. To tackle this, the BMC has directed that all such sites be fully covered with green nets and undergo regular water sprinkling. These measures are part of the BMC’s 28-point guidelines to combat air pollution.

Winter Pollution Control Measures and Compliance Drive

City air quality worsens from November to February due to factors like construction dust. To protect public health, the BMC has banned wood burning and bonfires at construction sites during winter. In October 2023, the civic body issued directives requiring all construction sites to follow air pollution guidelines, with stop-work notices issued to non-compliant sites.

Key BMC Guidelines for Pollution Control

. C&D debris must be taken only to designated sites as per BMC guidelines.

. All vehicles carrying construction materials must be fully covered.

. Regular water sprinkling should be maintained to reduce road dust.

Extensive Inspections and Enforcement Statistics (Jan–Sept 2025)

Between January and September 2025, the civic body conducted extensive inspections, issuing show-cause notices to 8,390 construction sites for violating pollution control norms. Of these, 3,458 sites received stop-work notices for serious non-compliance, while notices for 2,692 sites were later withdrawn after they complied with the guidelines.

