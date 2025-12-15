Mumbai News: Nalasopara Man Arrested For Strangling Wife To Death Over Extramarital Affair Dispute

A husband has been arrested for allegedly strangling his wife to death following arguments stemming from his extramarital affair. After committing the murder, the husband threw the body into a farm pond and concocted a story that his wife had gone missing. | representational Image

Nalasopara: A husband has been arrested for allegedly strangling his wife to death following arguments stemming from his extramarital affair. After committing the murder, the husband threw the body into a farm pond and concocted a story that his wife had gone missing. However, the post-mortem report revealed that the death was caused by strangulation. A murder case was registered at the Mandavi Police Station in Virar today, Tuesday, December 15, and the accused husband was subsequently arrested.

Body Dumped in Pond, Story of Missing Wife

The arrested husband has been identified as Vijay Chavan (30), and the deceased wife is Swati Vijay Chavan. The couple resided in Vadghar, Mandavi area of Virar. The husband, Vijay Chavan, was allegedly involved in an illicit relationship with a married woman from the same village. The couple frequently argued after the wife discovered the affair.

Yesterday, Monday, December 14, the accused husband and the deceased wife had gone to the jungle farm in Vadghar for work. While the couple was together, the husband received a call from his mistress, which the wife saw. Enraged, the wife confronted him, leading to a heated argument between the two. In a fit of rage, the husband allegedly strangled his wife to death.

Murder Case Registered, Husband Arrested

Following the murder, he dumped the body in a nearby pond and returned home in the evening, fabricating a story that his wife was missing. After being informed of the situation, relatives began a search. They found a water pot and slippers floating in the pond near the jungle farm, and upon searching the pond, the wife's body was recovered. Initially, a case of accidental death was registered at the Mandavi Police Station around 10 PM, and the body was sent for post-mortem.

Today, after the post-mortem report confirmed death by strangulation, a case of murder was registered, and the husband was arrested.

"After receiving information about the incident late at night, we initially registered an accidental death. However, based on the suspicious movements of the husband, we interrogated him thoroughly, and he confessed to strangling his wife. We have registered a murder case and arrested the husband." Mandvi Police Station Senior PI, Ranjit Andhale stated.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/