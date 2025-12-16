Mumbai Infra News: BMC Floats ₹1,293 Crore Tender For Nahur–Airoli Flyover Under Final Phase Of Goregaon–Mulund Link Road Project

BMC | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 15: As part of the fourth and final phase of the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project, the BMC has floated a Rs 1,293-crore tender for a 1.33 km flyover from Nahur to Airoli, with interchanges linking Thane and Mumbai.

Built over the existing Airoli flyover, it will ease congestion at the busy Eastern Express Highway (EEH) junction and provide signal-free connectivity in four directions: Nahur, Airoli, Thane, and South Mumbai.

Cable-Stayed Bridge and Two-Phase Construction Planned

A cable-stayed bridge will be built over the existing Airoli flyover. Construction is planned in two phases, with the first phase involving a 1.33 km flyover linking Nahur to Airoli. The new structure will begin at the Nahur ROB, currently being built as part of the GMLR project.

Mumbai’s First Cloverleaf Interchange to Come Up

The second phase will introduce Mumbai’s first cloverleaf loops with grade-level bypasses, featuring four interchanges: Thane–Nahur, Airoli–Thane, Mumbai–Airoli, and Mumbai–Airoli.

GMLR to Cut Travel Time by Two-Thirds

The 12.2 km GMLR will connect the Western Express Highway at Goregaon with the EEH at Mulund, cutting travel time from 75 to 25 minutes. The Rs 14,000 crore project will provide seamless east–west connectivity across Mumbai. It includes a 1.2 km flyover near Dindoshi Court leading to twin tunnels under Sanjay Gandhi National Park, expected by 2026.

Details of Remaining Phases

Phase 2 involves road widening in Goregaon East and Mulund West with new interchanges. Phase 3 covers the construction of twin 4.7 km tunnels and a box tunnel in Film City using tunnel boring machines. Phase 4 will feature a major cloverleaf interchange with loops and an underpass near the Western Express Highway in Mulund.

