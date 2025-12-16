 Thane: Gangster Subhash Singh Thakur Sent To Police Custody Till December 27 In Samay Chauhan Murder Case
Samay Chauhan was murdered in Mira Road, Thane, in a contract killing allegedly ordered by notorious gangster Subhash Singh Thakur. Accused Akhilesh Tiwari carried out the murder and disposed of the victim’s mobile phone on Thakur’s instructions. Police are probing the payment angle and Thakur’s extortion links. He will be produced in Thane Sessions Court on December 22.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 02:43 PM IST
Thane: Gangster Subhash Singh Thakur Sent To Police Custody Till December 27 In Samay Chauhan Murder Case | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: A few years ago, a person named Samay Chauhan was murdered in the Mira Road area of Thane district of Maharashtra. The name of notorious gangster Subhash Singh Thakur had come to light in this murder case.

Notorious gangster Subhash Singh Thakur had given a contract to kill Samay Chauhan... An accused named Akhilesh Tiwari had murdered Samay Chauhan at the behest of Subhash Singh Thakur... Akhilesh Tiwari had disposed of the mobile phone after the murder at the behest of Subhash Singh Thakur.

The police are also investigating how much money Subhash Singh Thakur was paid for Samay Chauhan's murder... Other cases are also registered against Subhash Singh, including extortion. The police will also investigate from that angle... Subhash Singh Thakur will be produced again in the Thane Sessions Court on December 22.

