Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Announces India’s Tallest 260-Metre Viewing Tower Along Thane Creek, Unveils Mega Tourism And Sports Projects

Thane, Dec 16: India’s tallest viewing tower will be built on 50 acres along the Thane creek. The tower will be 260 metres high. Stating that the Eiffel Tower in France is 300 metres high, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced in Mumbai that a convention centre will be built at Kasarvadavali and a town park on 25 acres at Kolshet on a BOT basis.

Projects Presented in Presence of Dy CM Eknath Shinde

A presentation of various projects in Thane district, including Mumbai, was made by Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao and officials in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Museums, Parks and Sports Infrastructure Planned

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde provided details of the proposed projects in Thane. A Koli Museum, Aquarium, Science Centre, international-standard Snow Park, Amusement Park, Adventure Park, Bird Museum on 12.5 acres, Musical Concert Centre on 25 acres, and a state-of-the-art Sports Complex on 50 acres will be set up in Thane.

Anandvan Green Belt to Be Developed Near SGNP

In addition, it was stated that the Anandvan Green Belt, stretching 18.4 km, will be developed by the Thane Municipal Corporation adjoining the Sanjay Gandhi National Park near the border of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation.

Projects to Boost Development and Quality of Life

Modern facilities will be available to talented players in Thane district, the standard of living of Thane residents will improve, and the pace of development of Thane will increase, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde said.

Tender Process Already Underway on BOT Basis

The tender process for most of these projects has already started, and all the projects will be developed on a BOT basis, he added.

