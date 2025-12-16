Thane Municipal Corporation Holds First Meeting Of HC-Mandated Committee To Probe Pothole-Related Accidents

Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao chairs the first meeting of the HC-mandated committee to decide compensation for pothole-related accident victims | X - @TMCaTweetAway

Thane, Dec 16: The Bombay High Court had issued directives on October 13, 2025, to establish a special committee to determine and distribute compensation to accident victims who have died or been injured due to potholes on roads, open drains, and deficiencies in road maintenance.

Committee Constituted for Thane Municipal Corporation Area

As per this order, a committee has been established for the Thane Municipal Corporation area, with the Municipal Commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation, as the chairperson and the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Thane, as a member. The meeting of this committee was held today under the chairmanship of Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

Senior Officials Attend First Committee Meeting

Rao chaired the meeting held at the Thane Municipal Corporation, which was attended by Ravikant Pazarkar, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority and member of the committee; Siddharth Tambe, Superintending Engineer of the Public Works Department; Vinay Surve, Superintending Engineer of the MMRDA; Prashant Songra, City Engineer; Makarand Kale, Legal Advisor; Vikas Dhole, Deputy City Engineer; officers from the Traffic Police Department; officers from police stations; and officers from various authorities.

Citizens Asked to Register Complaints With Committee

If a citizen has died or been injured in Thane city due to potholes on the road, open manholes, or defects in road maintenance, the concerned citizens or their relatives have been requested in today’s meeting to register a complaint with the committee established for the Thane Municipal Corporation area.

Committee to Verify Cause Before Granting Compensation

In such cases, the committee will verify the documents and investigate the complaint lodged at the police station, and if the cause of the accident is found to be road potholes or open manholes, necessary compensation will be provided by the Municipal Corporation to the accident victims or the relatives of the deceased citizens as per the rules after inquiry. It is also necessary for the complainant to register a complaint with the committee within 48 hours after the accident occurs.

Ownership of Road and Police Panchnama to Be Examined

While the committee verifies accidents caused by road potholes, factors such as ownership of the road, whether the road has been handed over to the Municipal Corporation, and the panchnama (spot inspection report) prepared by the concerned police station where the accident occurred will be taken into consideration.

Vehicle Collision Cases to Be Excluded

Municipal Commissioner and chairman of the inquiry committee, Saurabh Rao, stated that accidents caused by vehicle collisions or vehicles hitting each other will be excluded, and only accidents caused by potholes and open manholes will be verified by the committee.

