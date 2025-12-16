Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 31-Year-Old Kurla Interior Designer Loses ₹9.98 Lakh In Sextortion Scam After Clicking Online Escort Link; Case Registered

Mumbai Police investigate a cybercrime sextortion case involving an online escort scam | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 16: A 31-year-old interior designer residing in Kurla was allegedly trapped in a sextortion scam and cheated of ₹9.98 lakh by cybercriminals. The Vinoba Bhave Nagar police have registered a case against a woman identified as Natasha Vishal Dogra and other unidentified accused, and an investigation is currently underway.

According to the FIR, the victim came across an online link on November 4 while browsing the internet. The link led him to a webpage titled “Independent Call Girls in Mumbai”, which further redirected him to the website Skokka.in.

The website displayed photographs of several women along with their names, ages and WhatsApp contact links. When the victim clicked on one such link, a WhatsApp chat window opened.

Initial Payment Made Through UPI QR Code

A pre-typed message stating, “Hi, I saw your ad on Skokka. All Mumbai. No advance…” was automatically sent from the victim’s phone. The person on the other end responded and quoted ₹3,500 for one hour of service, asking for an advance payment of ₹500. A QR code was shared for the payment, linked to a UPI ID “paywithfaith@kotak”.

The victim allegedly transferred ₹500 through Google Pay from his SBI bank account. Soon after, the woman claimed she was unwell and could not meet him.

Repeated Demands Made Using False Medical And Personal Claims

Subsequently, the accused began demanding money under various false pretences, including medical emergencies involving her father and mother, hospital expenses, and even funeral costs after claiming her father had died.

The accused further claimed that her parents’ ancestral house would be transferred to her name and sold for ₹2 crore, promising to repay the borrowed money once the deal was completed.

Threats Issued To Extort More Money

Later, the victim was threatened that his WhatsApp chats would be sent to his wife and that he would be falsely implicated in a rape case unless he continued to make payments.

Under pressure and fear, the victim borrowed money from relatives and friends and transferred a total of ₹9,84,850 to a Kotak Mahindra Bank account allegedly belonging to Natasha Dogra. When he ran out of funds, he informed his younger brother, who encouraged him to approach the police.

Police Register Case Under BNS And IT Act

Following the complaint, the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police have registered an offence under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act. Further investigation is in progress.

