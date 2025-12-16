 Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 31-Year-Old Kurla Interior Designer Loses ₹9.98 Lakh In Sextortion Scam After Clicking Online Escort Link; Case Registered
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Cyber Fraud: 31-Year-Old Kurla Interior Designer Loses ₹9.98 Lakh In Sextortion Scam After Clicking Online Escort Link; Case Registered

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 31-Year-Old Kurla Interior Designer Loses ₹9.98 Lakh In Sextortion Scam After Clicking Online Escort Link; Case Registered

A 31-year-old Kurla interior designer was cheated of Rs9.98 lakh in a sextortion scam after clicking an online escort link. The accused allegedly extorted money using false medical claims and threats. Mumbai Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 09:39 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police investigate a cybercrime sextortion case involving an online escort scam | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 16: A 31-year-old interior designer residing in Kurla was allegedly trapped in a sextortion scam and cheated of ₹9.98 lakh by cybercriminals. The Vinoba Bhave Nagar police have registered a case against a woman identified as Natasha Vishal Dogra and other unidentified accused, and an investigation is currently underway.

According to the FIR, the victim came across an online link on November 4 while browsing the internet. The link led him to a webpage titled “Independent Call Girls in Mumbai”, which further redirected him to the website Skokka.in.

The website displayed photographs of several women along with their names, ages and WhatsApp contact links. When the victim clicked on one such link, a WhatsApp chat window opened.

Initial Payment Made Through UPI QR Code

FPJ Shorts
India’s Textiles Exports See 4.6% Growth In Last 4 Fiscals, Exports Rise In Over 100 Nations
India’s Textiles Exports See 4.6% Growth In Last 4 Fiscals, Exports Rise In Over 100 Nations
Panvel Municipal Corporation Inaugurates Multiple Development Projects Across City
Panvel Municipal Corporation Inaugurates Multiple Development Projects Across City
Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To 29-Year-Old Man Arrested In Attempt-To-Murder Case, Says Further Detention Unwarranted
Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To 29-Year-Old Man Arrested In Attempt-To-Murder Case, Says Further Detention Unwarranted
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 16, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 16, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw

A pre-typed message stating, “Hi, I saw your ad on Skokka. All Mumbai. No advance…” was automatically sent from the victim’s phone. The person on the other end responded and quoted ₹3,500 for one hour of service, asking for an advance payment of ₹500. A QR code was shared for the payment, linked to a UPI ID “paywithfaith@kotak”.

The victim allegedly transferred ₹500 through Google Pay from his SBI bank account. Soon after, the woman claimed she was unwell and could not meet him.

Repeated Demands Made Using False Medical And Personal Claims

Subsequently, the accused began demanding money under various false pretences, including medical emergencies involving her father and mother, hospital expenses, and even funeral costs after claiming her father had died.

The accused further claimed that her parents’ ancestral house would be transferred to her name and sold for ₹2 crore, promising to repay the borrowed money once the deal was completed.

Threats Issued To Extort More Money

Later, the victim was threatened that his WhatsApp chats would be sent to his wife and that he would be falsely implicated in a rape case unless he continued to make payments.

Under pressure and fear, the victim borrowed money from relatives and friends and transferred a total of ₹9,84,850 to a Kotak Mahindra Bank account allegedly belonging to Natasha Dogra. When he ran out of funds, he informed his younger brother, who encouraged him to approach the police.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Doctor Blackmailed Over Nude Pics, ₹94.47 Lakh Extorted By Fake MBBS Student; Cyber Police...
article-image

Police Register Case Under BNS And IT Act

Following the complaint, the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police have registered an offence under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act. Further investigation is in progress.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Panvel Municipal Corporation Inaugurates Multiple Development Projects Across City

Panvel Municipal Corporation Inaugurates Multiple Development Projects Across City

Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To 29-Year-Old Man Arrested In Attempt-To-Murder Case, Says...

Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To 29-Year-Old Man Arrested In Attempt-To-Murder Case, Says...

Mumbai News: Fire Brigade Launches City-Wide Fire Safety Awareness Campaign With Special Mobile...

Mumbai News: Fire Brigade Launches City-Wide Fire Safety Awareness Campaign With Special Mobile...

Navi Mumbai News: 2 Booked For Assaulting 90-Year-Old Woman At Panvel Old-Age Home

Navi Mumbai News: 2 Booked For Assaulting 90-Year-Old Woman At Panvel Old-Age Home

Bhiwandi Tragedy: 28-Year-Old Motorcyclist Critical After Falling From Rajiv Gandhi Flyover Near...

Bhiwandi Tragedy: 28-Year-Old Motorcyclist Critical After Falling From Rajiv Gandhi Flyover Near...