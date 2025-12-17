Bombay HC Directs Maharashtra Govt To Decide Zeeshan Siddique’s Police Protection Plea Within 10 Days

Bombay High Court directs Maharashtra government to decide Zeeshan Siddique’s police protection plea within a fixed timeframe | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 16: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government to decide, within 10 days, an application seeking police protection filed by Zeeshan Siddique, son of late Congress leader and former MLA Baba Siddique, who was shot dead on October 12, 2024.

Widow Seeks Transfer Of Probe To Independent Agency

The direction was issued by a bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and R.R. Bhonsale while hearing a petition filed by Baba Siddique’s widow, Shehzeen Ziauddin Siddique, through advocate Trivankumar Karnani, seeking the transfer of the investigation into her husband’s murder to an “independent and impartial agency”.

HC Flags Concerns Over Reduction In Security Cover

At the previous hearing, the court had observed that there appeared to be “some mala fide” in the decision to scale down Zeeshan Siddique’s police protection and had asked Advocate General Milind Sathe to assist the court, considering the “complexity of the case”.

Zeeshan Siddique Cites Threat Perception

In his application, Zeeshan Siddique stated that prior to his father’s murder, he was provided Y+ security, which included seven armed gunners, an escort vehicle and a driver.

However, after he approached the court, his security cover was reduced to two police constables. The state denied that the reduction was a consequence of the petition, contending that the decision had been taken earlier.

State Assures Expeditious Decision On Security Plea

Appearing for the state, Advocate General Sathe placed on record a 2018 government resolution (GR), explaining that a four-member committee of the Home Department is empowered to decide matters relating to police protection. Sathe assured the court that Zeeshan’s fresh representation seeking police protection would be considered expeditiously.

Threat Emails And Police Verification Cited

Senior advocate Pradeep Gharat, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that Zeeshan had received multiple threats, particularly after his father’s death. He pointed out that a threat email received on August 1 had been verified by the police.

He argued that, given the continuing threat perception, a time-bound decision was necessary on his application for security cover. “Since his father’s death, he has been continuously receiving threats,” Gharat told the court.

HC Orders Decision Within Fixed Timeline

In its order, the bench noted that it had perused the original files relating to threat perception and the proceedings of the review committee. “Perusal of the files indicates that the review of threat perception was undertaken in April 2025 and reviewed from time to time,” the court observed.

Recording the Advocate General’s statement, the court directed that the representation dated November 11 be considered and decided within 10 days. The matter will be heard next on January 13.

