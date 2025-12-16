Christmas Travel: Must-Visit These Ancient Churches In Bandra

By: Sunanda Singh | December 16, 2025
Mumbai's Bandra is a must-visit destination during Christmas. On this auspicious occasion, explore some of the must-visit churches in the city.
St. Peter's Church is another church to visit. It was built in 1853 and, in 1938, had the foundation of the New Church laid; it is constructed in the Roman style. The church is quite spacious and looks beautiful with stained glass windows.
Mount Mary Church, officially called the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount, is a Roman Catholic shrine in Bandra. Several festivities are organised during Christmas and the New Year at this place.
Mount Mary Basilica is historic Roman Catholic Church. The interior walls of the church depicts the life story of Mother Mary.
St. Andrew's Church is known for its historic Portuguese-era church in Bandra, which was founded by Jesuits in 1575.
St. Stephen's Church is more than 165 years old, the church is a cottage-sized and serene, which is surrounded.
St. Anne's Church is a 160-year-old church with murals and grand chandeliers that add a charismatic touch to its humble interiors, adorned with greenery. The glass windows have Biblical paintings, which is an eye-catching sight.
