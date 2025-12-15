Christmas Travel: Must-Visit These Astonishing Churches In Mumbai

By: Sunanda Singh | December 15, 2025

Mumbai is a must-visit destination during Christmas. On this auspicious occasion, explore some of the must-visit churches in the city.

Mount Mary Church, officially called the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount, is a Roman Catholic shrine in Bandra. Several festivities are organised during Christmas and the New Year at this place.

St. Thomas Cathedral is the 300-year-old cathedral church of the Anglican Diocese of Mumbai of the Church of North India. It was named in honour of Saint Thomas the Apostle. The oldest church in Mumbai is situated in Horniman Circle.

Cathedral of the Holy Name is a Roman Catholic cathedral which is situated in Colaba. The church was built in the Gothic Revival style that was favoured by British architects.

St. Michael's Church is one of the oldest Catholic churches in Mahim. It is one of the oldest existing Portuguese buildings in Mumbai.

St. Andrew's Church is known for its historic Portuguese-era church in Bandra, which was founded by Jesuits in 1575.

The Afghan Church (Church of St. John the Evangelist), located in Colaba, Mumbai, is a historically significant Anglican church in the Gothic Revival style, erected as a tribute to soldiers who perished in the First Anglo-Afghan War.

