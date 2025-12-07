Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Death Anniversary: Know Some Interesting Facts About 'Iron Man Of India'

By: Sunanda Singh | December 07, 2025
Sardar Vallabhai Patel played a significant role in unifying India. He died on December 15, 1950. On his death anniversary, a look at some of the interesting facts about the Iron Man of India:
The man who was popularly known as the Iron Man of India was a member of the Indian National Congress. He fought against the British during India's freedom movement.
Patel became the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of Independent India.
He championed the rights of farmers, workers, and the populace, showing the country that the essence of politics was to serve, not to wield power.
Patel's date of birth was never officially recorded, and it was he himself who entered it as 31 October on his matriculation examination papers.
While Mahatma Gandhi was in prison, Patel was asked s to lead the satyagraha in Nagpur by Members of Congress in 1923 against a law banning the raising of the Indian flag.
