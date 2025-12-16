Bombay HC Seeks Accountability Over Pothole Deaths; TMC To Place 18 Thane Cases Before State Committee

Bombay High Court | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 15: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Monday informed the Bombay High Court that it would place before the state-appointed committee all 18 cases of alleged deaths linked to potholes in Thane.

Contempt Plea Heard in 2013 Suo Motu PIL on Potholes

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Sandesh Patil was hearing a contempt plea alleging non-compliance with earlier court directions in a 2013 suo motu PIL related to the potholes menace.

It had recently directed the state to compensate victims of pothole-related deaths and injuries and ordered the constitution of a committee to decide on the compensation amount.

HC Took Cognisance of FPJ Report on Ghodbunder Road

On December 2, the High Court had issued notices to the Maharashtra government, TMC, the Public Works Department (PWD), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and the Traffic Police after taking cognisance of a news report published by The Free Press Journal (FPJ).

Report Highlighted 18 Deaths and Severe Road Conditions

The report, titled “Thane’s Ghodbunder Road Crisis: Craters, Chaos And Zero Coordination Keep Commuters Trapped”, highlighted the poor condition of roads in Thane, including Ghodbunder Road, which recently witnessed an 11-hour traffic jam. It further stated that at least 18 people had died between January and October this year due to potholes in Thane.

Advocate Ruju Thakkar, who has filed the contempt plea, relied on the FPJ report.

State Committee Meeting Scheduled

TMC advocate Mandar Limaye told the court that a meeting of the state-appointed committee was scheduled for Tuesday and assured the court that “all these cases will be placed before the committee”.

Fresh Death Highlighted on Eastern Express Highway

Thakkar filed another application and an affidavit pointing out the death of a 44-year-old, Nayan Jain, whose bike slipped on an “uneven, raised and negligently executed road” on the Eastern Express Highway near Mulund on November 15. She stated that Nayan’s brother stands at the accident spot daily to warn commuters about the uneven road.

Court Pulls Up Civic Bodies

The application also pointed out debris outside a school in Kurla, which is causing a lot of inconvenience to students.

To this, the bench remarked that civic bodies should put their house in order. “How much compensation will you keep paying? Put your house in order,” the bench remarked.

Committees Formed Across Jurisdictions

Pursuant to HC directions issued in October, committees had been constituted to decide monetary compensation for victims of pothole-related deaths and injuries, including for areas outside municipal limits under the Rural Development Department.

BMC Responds on Pothole Deaths

When the bench questioned the BMC over four pothole-related deaths in its jurisdiction, senior advocate Anil Sakhare said that they had received one complaint regarding an “alleged” death of a biker due to a pothole after being hit by a dumper.

“Let the committee take a call (on whether it was a death due to potholes),” the bench quipped. Sakhare assured that the case would be placed before the committee.

Debris Cleared, Cost Recovered

Sakhare also informed that the civic body had cleared the debris outside the school and that the amount was recovered from the school.

Responses From Other Civic Bodies

The court also took note of affidavits filed by officers of municipal corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) stated that it had not received any complaints regarding pothole-related deaths or injuries.

The Vasai–Virar Municipal Corporation said that while a committee had been formed, no complaints had been received so far, though work orders for filling potholes had been issued on October 31.

Bhiwandi-Nizampur Reports Two Cases

The Bhiwandi–Nizampur Municipal Corporation informed the court that it had received two complaints, both of which had been placed before the committee, adding that proceedings were ongoing and it would extend full cooperation.

Deadlines Set for Reports

The HC directed Thane, Bhiwandi, and the BMC to place inquiry reports on record by January 7, 2026, while other authorities were asked to file their reports by January 22, 2026.

