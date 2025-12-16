 'Person Of CM’s Calibre Behaved So Disrespectfully': Abu Azmi SLAMS Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For Pulling Down Woman Doctor’s Hijab, Demands Apology | VIDEO
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is under fire after a video of him pulling a Muslim woman doctor's hijab during an appointment letter ceremony in Patna. Several political leaders have reacted to the video, including the Congress Party. The Samajwadi State President, Abu Azmi, called the incident unacceptable and demanded an apology. In the video, the woman also appeared shocked by the incident.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 03:22 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The Samajwadi Party state president, Abu Azmi, on Tuesday, December 16, hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after a video from a government event in Patna went viral on social media. The clip triggered outrage as it showed the Bihar CM pulling down a woman doctor’s hijab while presenting her appointment letter.

While speaking to IANS, Abu Azmi said that he is deeply saddened as a person of the Chief Minister’s calibre, served as CM multiple times and is a senior leader, behaved so disrespectfully towards a woman.

Calling it unacceptable, he added that "If a woman wears a burqa, it is her personal choice, and forcibly pulling it off with one’s hand sends a message that the lives of Muslims have no value and anyone can remove their burqa."

article-image

Calls For Apology

The Samajwadi Party state president said that the Bihar CM should apologise to the woman for his disrespectful behaviour. "I appeal to the people to protest against him, and until he apologises to the woman and she herself forgives him, he should not be spared..."

Read Also
'So Infuriating': Dangal Fame Zaira Wasim SLAMS Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For Pulling Down Doctor's...
article-image

What Happened During An Event In Patna

The incident reportedly took place on Monday during an official function where Kumar was distributing certificates to AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) doctors.

The woman seen in the video has been identified as Nusrat Parveen. In the footage, Nitish Kumar is seen asking her about her headscarf after handing over the appointment letter and is seen pulling down her hijab himself. The woman appeared visibly shocked by the Chief Minister’s action.

The Bihar CM distribution ceremony of appointment letters for 1283 AYUSH doctors (Ayurvedic, Homoeopathic, and Unani) was held at ‘Samvad’ in the Chief Minister’s Office.

