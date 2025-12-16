'Person Of CM’s Calibre Behaved So Disrespectfully': Abu Azmi SLAMS Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For Pulling Down Woman Doctor’s Hijab, Demands Apology | VIDEO

Mumbai: The Samajwadi Party state president, Abu Azmi, on Tuesday, December 16, hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after a video from a government event in Patna went viral on social media. The clip triggered outrage as it showed the Bihar CM pulling down a woman doctor’s hijab while presenting her appointment letter.

Mumbai: On the viral video of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly removing a woman’s hijab, Samajwadi Party state president Abu Azmi says, "I am deeply saddened that a person of the Chief Minister’s calibre, who has served as CM multiple times and is a senior leader,… pic.twitter.com/v9lke02xgD — IANS (@ians_india) December 16, 2025

While speaking to IANS, Abu Azmi said that he is deeply saddened as a person of the Chief Minister’s calibre, served as CM multiple times and is a senior leader, behaved so disrespectfully towards a woman.

Calling it unacceptable, he added that "If a woman wears a burqa, it is her personal choice, and forcibly pulling it off with one’s hand sends a message that the lives of Muslims have no value and anyone can remove their burqa."

Calls For Apology

The Samajwadi Party state president said that the Bihar CM should apologise to the woman for his disrespectful behaviour. "I appeal to the people to protest against him, and until he apologises to the woman and she herself forgives him, he should not be spared..."

What Happened During An Event In Patna

The incident reportedly took place on Monday during an official function where Kumar was distributing certificates to AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) doctors.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pulled the veil of a woman while distributing appointment letters to Ayush practitioners. Even Deputy CM tried to stop him. He wouldn't have done this if he was in his sense. There are several such videos of him behaving awkwardly. pic.twitter.com/M3za0FkQFe — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) December 15, 2025

The woman seen in the video has been identified as Nusrat Parveen. In the footage, Nitish Kumar is seen asking her about her headscarf after handing over the appointment letter and is seen pulling down her hijab himself. The woman appeared visibly shocked by the Chief Minister’s action.

आज मुख्यमंत्री सचिवालय स्थित ‘संवाद’ में 1283 आयुष चिकित्सकों (आयुर्वेदिक, होमियोपैथिक एवं यूनानी) के नियुक्ति पत्र वितरण समारोह में शामिल हुआ। यह कदम स्वास्थ्य प्रक्षेत्र में नई प्रतिभाओं को अवसर प्रदान करेगा तथा पारंपरिक चिकित्सा पद्धति को और सशक्त करेगा। सभी नवनियुक्त आयुष… pic.twitter.com/5bdSiax9Hc — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) December 15, 2025

The Bihar CM distribution ceremony of appointment letters for 1283 AYUSH doctors (Ayurvedic, Homoeopathic, and Unani) was held at ‘Samvad’ in the Chief Minister’s Office.

