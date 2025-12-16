 'So Infuriating': Dangal Fame Zaira Wasim SLAMS Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For Pulling Down Doctor's Hijab, Demands Apology As Video Goes Viral
The video of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar triggered outrage as it shows him pulling down a woman doctor’s hijab while presenting her with a certificate during a government event in Patna. The act has drawn sharp reactions from political leaders and public figures alike

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 12:55 PM IST
Former Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after a video from a government event in Patna went viral on social media. The clip triggered outrage as it shows Kumar pulling down a woman doctor’s hijab while presenting her with a certificate. The act has drawn sharp reactions from political leaders and public figures alike.

Reacting to the video, the Dangal star took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and called the incident deeply disturbing. "A woman’s dignity and modesty are not props to toy with. Least of all on a public stage," Zaira wrote.

Demanding an “unconditional apology” from the Bihar CM, she added, "As a Muslim woman, watching another woman’s niqab being pulled at so casually, accompanied by that nonchalant smile, was so infuriating. Power does not grant permission to violate boundaries. @NitishKumar owes that woman an unconditional apology."

Zaira's post quickly gained traction, with many users echoing her concerns about consent, personal boundaries and respect for religious attire.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday during an official function where Kumar was distributing certificates to AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) doctors.

In the video, the 74-year-old JD(U) leader is seen gesturing to a woman doctor to remove her hijab. Before she could respond, Kumar reaches out and pulls the hijab down from her face, exposing her mouth and chin.

Zaira, who quit the Hindi film industry in 2019 citing conflicts between her work and her faith, has often spoken about issues related to dignity, religion and personal choice.

Political reactions have also been swift. The Congress termed Kumar’s actions “shameless” and accused him of disrespecting women in a public setting. Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) questioned the CM's conduct and judgment, with some leaders raising concerns over his behaviour at events.

The Bihar government is yet to issue an official response or clarification regarding the viral video.

