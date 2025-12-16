'Only Naagin Fans Can Get This': Arjun Bijlani & Mouni Roy Reunite At Christmas Celebration, ArNi Fans React 'Beautiful Friendship'

Arjun Bijlani & Mouni Roy | Instagram

Rise and Fall winner Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy were one of the most loved and famous couples of 'Naagin.' The duo seems to be continuing their friendship and was seen reuniting recently at their early Christmas party. Arjun uploaded a picture celebrating Christmas.

In the picture, we could see Arjun posing together with Mouni, Bhawna Khanduja, Zara Khan, Chetna Pande, Neha Swami Bijlani, Nishan Swami, and Kanika Mann. Everyone in the picture was seen wearing red and white Christmas hats. Arjun captioned the post, "Just us and Christmas vibes !! #christmas #love #friends #family #positivevibesonly (sic)."

Seeing Arjun and Mouni's union, fans started flooding the comment section with comments, "Such a prettiest & precious pre christmas gift #ArNi." Another wrote, "Ritik's shoulders are always reserved for Shivanya !!! Only Naagin fans can get this (sic)."

Mouni was seen dropping red hearts in the comment section.

Seeing their friendship, a user commented, "I’ll never get tired of saying this... Arjun and Mouni share the most real, beautiful and strongest friendship in the industry even a decade after their show ended (sic)."

Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy shared the screen as the lead pair in the first season of Naagin in 2015, with Arjun playing Ritik and Mouni as Shivanya. Their powerful on-screen chemistry became one of the show’s biggest draws, making the series a huge hit with audiences. The two grew close off-screen as a result of their lengthy filming schedules, bonding over similar experiences and helping one another out behind the scenes. Arjun and Mouni have remained friends even after the show ended years ago. They frequently post together on social media and go to events, giving fans a glimpse of their unwavering friendship.