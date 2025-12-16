Mumbai Tragedy: Two 19-Year-Old College Students Killed After Speeding Bike Loses Control On Borivali Bridge

Mumbai: In a tragic accident, two 19-year-old students returning home from their college were killed on Monday, December 15, after their bike lost balance, allegedly due to overspeeding in Borivali. The incident occurred on the Sudhir Phadke Bridge when the duo were on their way home from their college in Mira Road.

The victims, identified as Jenil Thumar and Mehak Nirman, were travelling from Mira Road when their bike reportedly skidded at a curve on the bridge. The two-wheeler crashed into the boundary wall, throwing them both on the other side of the road. Tragically, they came under a private bus passing by on the lane, leading to their death on the spot.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a tragic accident led to the death of a seven-year-old boy in Vasai after a two-wheeler accident caused by a pothole on the Parol-Shirsad-Ambadi road. The child succumbed to his injuries after being run over by a heavy vehicle's wheel.

Due to the ban on heavy vehicles entering Thane city since Friday night, the Parol-Bhiwandi route has been permitted as an alternative. This has significantly increased the volume of heavy traffic on the already narrow road. The deteriorating condition of the road, combined with the heavy vehicles, frequently leads to severe traffic congestion.

In another tragic incident in Titwala, a shocking road accident near Ghotsai Junction on the Titwala–Goweli Road, after a speeding pickup tempo ran over a woman, killing her on the spot. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, and the disturbing footage has since surfaced, clearly showing the sequence of events.

According to preliminary information, Khandagale was walking near the junction when a pickup tempo, allegedly moving at high speed, suddenly hit her with great force.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/