Mumbai Police Reunite Intellectually Disabled Man, Nephew Of Gujarat Ex-MLA, Missing Since 2014

Mumbai Police Rescue Intellectually Disabled Nephew of Gujarat Ex-MLA Missing for 11 Years

Mumbai, Dec 15: After missing for 11 years, a 30-year-old intellectually disabled man, who is a nephew of an ex-Congress MLA, finally found his way back to his Gujarat home, thanks to the L T Marg police.

Alert Received Through Social Media

On December 12, the city cops received a message on social media alerting them about a suspicious man roaming near S K Patil Garden, Charni Road. Acting swiftly, the police took the individual into custody and questioned him with the assistance of the Anti-Terrorism Cell.

Identity Established Through Aadhaar Verification

The man identified himself as Vanraj Singh Dudaji Rajput, and verification of his Aadhaar card revealed him to be a resident of Asaravas village, which falls within the limits of the Vav police station area in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district.

Father Confirms Missing Son’s Identity

Police also succeeded in recovering a phone number from him, and the ensuing inquiry revealed that the number belonged to his father. The elderly man confirmed that Vanraj was his son and was intellectually disabled, police said. He further told officials that Vanraj had gone missing on June 22, 2014, and a missing complaint had been lodged at the Vav police station.

Family Unable to Trace Him for Years

However, despite extensive searches spanning years, the family had been unable to trace him, the father said, while expressing his inability to travel immediately to Mumbai due to old age. He requested the police to keep Vanraj in their custody until then.

Coordination With Gujarat Police

Subsequently, the Mumbai police coordinated with the Vav police station Assistant Sub-Inspector Udaysingh and obtained all relevant missing person records and documents.

Handed Over to Family Acquaintance

On Sunday, considering the request of the man’s father and uncle Gulab Singh Rajput, a former Congress MLA, the police handed over Vanraj to a family acquaintance, Ishwar Singh Rajput, 26, who resides in Mumbai, after verifying his identity.

Police Efforts Lead to Reunion

The thoughtful and swift actions of the Mumbai police ensured the safe reunion of the missing man with his family after more than a decade.

