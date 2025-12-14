 Missing Children In Mumbai, Police Highlight 98% Recovery Rate, Warn Against Misleading Social Media Posts
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMissing Children In Mumbai, Police Highlight 98% Recovery Rate, Warn Against Misleading Social Media Posts

Missing Children In Mumbai, Police Highlight 98% Recovery Rate, Warn Against Misleading Social Media Posts

Mumbai Police have clarified that viral social media messages about missing children in the city are misleading and untrue. In a tweet, the police said all missing minor cases are registered as kidnapping cases and revealed that 98 percent of children have been reunited with their families over the past five years, urging citizens to trust verified sources.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Mumbai Police have issued a public clarification after a series of alarming messages about missing children began circulating widely on social media platforms. In a post on X, the city police said these messages were misleading and not based on verified facts, warning that such forwards were creating unnecessary panic among parents and residents.

The police reassured citizens that every complaint related to a missing child is handled with seriousness, urgency and compassion, and that the force follows a strict protocol to ensure swift action in such cases.

Misleading Messages Trigger Unwarranted Fear

According to Mumbai Police, the viral messages suggest a surge in missing children cases and imply inaction by authorities. Officials said this narrative is incorrect and damages public trust. They stressed that misinformation spreads fear far quicker than facts, especially when it concerns the safety of children.

FPJ Shorts
J&K: Cloud Cover Lifts Night Chill, But Kashmir Faces Prolonged Dry Spell
J&K: Cloud Cover Lifts Night Chill, But Kashmir Faces Prolonged Dry Spell
VIDEO: Lionel Messi Touches Down In Mumbai Ahead Of Wankhede Visit During GOAT India Tour
VIDEO: Lionel Messi Touches Down In Mumbai Ahead Of Wankhede Visit During GOAT India Tour
Brown University Shooting: Suspect At Large As Campus Remains Locked Down
Brown University Shooting: Suspect At Large As Campus Remains Locked Down
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Visit RSS Founder K B Hedgewar's Memorial In Nagpur; Ajit Pawar, NCP Leaders Stay Away
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Visit RSS Founder K B Hedgewar's Memorial In Nagpur; Ajit Pawar, NCP Leaders Stay Away

Police officials urged citizens to pause before forwarding such messages and to rely only on information released through official police handles and verified sources.

Read Also
Mumbai: GPS-Enabled Necklace Helps Family Trace Missing 79-Year-Old Woman To Hospital After Being...
article-image

All Missing Minors Treated as Kidnapping Cases

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling in Bachpan Bachao Andolan versus Government of India, Mumbai Police register every case involving a missing minor as a kidnapping case. This legal framework ensures immediate investigation, senior level supervision and the use of all available resources from the very first hour.

Sharing data from the last five years, the police said that 98 percent of kidnapped children up to the age of 18 have been successfully traced and reunited with their families, reflecting the effectiveness of sustained and coordinated efforts.

Relentless Search and Multi Team Deployment

Mumbai Police emphasised that search operations do not end with the passage of time. Several teams, including local police units, crime branches and special cells, are deployed simultaneously to trace missing children and ensure prompt action.

A recent case highlighted by the police involved a four year old girl who had gone missing from Varanasi and was safely traced after six months by the MRA Marg police station in Mumbai. The child was reunited with her family, underlining the persistence of investigators even in long pending cases.

Appeal for Responsible Sharing

Reiterating that every child and every family matters, Mumbai Police appealed to citizens to act responsibly on social media. They urged people to refrain from spreading unverified information and to trust official updates, stressing that public cooperation plays a crucial role in protecting children and maintaining calm across the city.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Visit RSS Founder K B Hedgewar's Memorial...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Visit RSS Founder K B Hedgewar's Memorial...

Missing Children In Mumbai, Police Highlight 98% Recovery Rate, Warn Against Misleading Social...

Missing Children In Mumbai, Police Highlight 98% Recovery Rate, Warn Against Misleading Social...

Mumbai: Court Orders Ispat Industries To Pay Geologist Pending Dues After 13 Years

Mumbai: Court Orders Ispat Industries To Pay Geologist Pending Dues After 13 Years

Mumbai: Senior Couple, Relatives Arrested For Fatal Knife Attack Over Shop Space Dispute At Golden...

Mumbai: Senior Couple, Relatives Arrested For Fatal Knife Attack Over Shop Space Dispute At Golden...

Mumbai: National Lok Adalat Settles 70 Cases, Recovers ₹24.57 Crore At DRT-III

Mumbai: National Lok Adalat Settles 70 Cases, Recovers ₹24.57 Crore At DRT-III