'Maharashtra Not Headed For Bankruptcy': CM Devendra Fadnavis Dismisses Opposition Claims At Winter Session Conclusion

Nagpur: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis categorically dismissed all apprehensions floated by the Opposition on state’s financial health. “Far from moving towards bankruptcy, Maharashtra is on fast trajectory of growth and development,” he said. The conclusion of winter session of the state legislature on Sunday was marked by Fadnavis’ spirited speech that stretched to 90 minutes.

State within fiscal prudence limits, borrowing well below permissible cap

“So all the welfare schemes, including the Ladki Bahin yojana, will continue. As per guidelines of Reserve Bank of India and FRBM (fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act of 2003), the state is within its limits of fiscal prudence. While Maharashtra is allowed to borrow up to 25% of its GDP, it has reached 18.70 %,” he explained, implying that the situation may be strained but not out of control. The Opposition had alleged that with external debt mounting to 9.32 lakh crore, the state was going broke.

The state’s budgetary fiscal deficit, despite the farmers special payouts or the other welfare schemes was less than 3%, said Fadnavis asserting that Maharashtra maintained its position as numerouno as a foreign direct investment destination . Of the total FDI received by the country, 31% is cornered by the state. He said out of the total MoUs of 17 lakh crore proposed investment signed at Davos economic summit, 75% were being converted into actual investment.

MIHAN, automobile and green energy projects create massive employment

Besides, Gadchiroli the most backward district of the state, is now transforming into a new industrial hub with focus on mines and minerals. Both Vidarbha abd Marathwada are getting full boost for promoting industrial development, he added. MIHAN project in Nagpur has presence of all 6 major IT players of the country and with other units is providing employment to 1.27 lakh youths. Major automobile companies are providing 40,000 new in Marathwada which has emerged as hub for electric vehicle production. The boost to solar and other green energy sources is reducing carbon emission which is equivalent to planting 2.75 crore trees, he said.

Fadnavis said on irrigation front, major projects undertaken by the state would ensure a drought-free state in next few years. Speaking on the law and order situation, Fadnavis, who also holds home portfolio, said modern methods of policing, implementation of three new laws brought in by the Centre had enabled detection rate going up to 90 percent in crimes. AI was being increasingly used for traffic management, he added.

Eknath Shinde targets Opposition over leadership and participation

In the legislative council, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde used the occasion to reply to the opposition motion and queries to have a dig at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. “The opposition was too weak to raise any major issue. All they were interested was in claiming the leader of opposition post in the house,” Shinde remarked commenting on futile attempts of the Sena (UBT) and Congress to raise vacant LoP postsin both houses.

“In stark contrast to the MVA opposition alliance’s agenda for ‘chair’, the Mahayuti alliance was driven by concerns for the general public who overwhelmingly voted them to power,” he said without sparing the Sena (UBT) his bete noire. “It is on record that some members hardly participated for two hours in the week-long winter session and did not raise a single question,” said Shinde without naming Uddhav who is member of the council.

Shinde said decisions on farm loan waiver, increasing of Ladki bahin dole to Rs 2100 per month would be taken at appropriate time. “It’s not important how many days the session lasted. What matters was how sincere the government was in addressing problems of the people,” said Shinde in his concluding speech in the council.

