 Blaze In Nalasopara’s Golden Palace Apartment Brought Under Control After 2 Hours, No Injuries Reported
Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 05:02 PM IST
A fire incident occurred on Saturday in the Golden Palace Apartment building in the Adarsh Nagar area of Nalasopara (East). | Representational Image

Nalasopara: A fire incident occurred on Saturday in the Golden Palace Apartment building in the Adarsh Nagar area of Nalasopara (East). Upon receiving the information, the team from the Achole Main Fire Station, along with fire vehicle number MH-48-CQ-3364, arrived at the scene at 6:16 PM.

Achole Main Fire Station team rushes to the spot

According to the information provided by the fire department, the fire started in the hall of Room No. 407 on the fourth floor of the building, affecting mattresses, a refrigerator, and other household items. Firefighters used a hose reel to spray water and bring the fire under control.

Fire brought under control using hose reel operation

After 2 hours and 46 minutes of continuous effort, the fire was completely extinguished by 9:02 PM. No casualties were reported in the incident. After extinguishing the fire, the flat was declared safe and handed back to the owner. The fire vehicle then returned to the station.

The firefighting operation involved Bhupesh Bhoir, Jayesh Bhurkund, Darshan Patil, Dhanaji Mulik, Vikrant Patil, Praveen Rathod, and the driver Kalpesh Talkar.

