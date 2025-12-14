Messi Mania In Mumbai! Fans Welcome Football Icon With Ganpati Aarti, Chant His Name As They March To Wankhede Stadium For GOAT India Tour Event | Videos

Mumbai: Excitement unfolded in Mumbai on Sunday, December 14, ahead of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi's Wankhede visit as part of his GOAT India Tour event. A viral video shared on social media showed several fans in the city singing Ganpati aarti in front of the football icon's poster. As Ganpati aarti is traditionally performed at the beginning of any auspicious occasion, fans marked Lionel Messi’s visit by chanting the aarti in front of his poster.

On Sunday afternoon, several FC Barcelona fans also gathered at Nariman Point and marched towards Wankhede Stadium while chanting Lionel Messi’s name before reaching Wankhede Stadium. Several fans, wearing FC Barcelona and Argentina jerseys, were seen chanting “Messi, Messi” and waving flags as they walked to visit their favourite footballer.

Earlier, the fan group FCB Mumbai turned a Mumbai local into a Messi celebration show, with flags and banners tied to the handles and seats. Many were seen chanting Messi with 'kirtan' instruments in videos.

Messi fans in Mumbai local 😍😍😍😍🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/nzjTpMlj48 — FCB MUMBAI 🇮🇳 (@fcbmumbai) December 14, 2025

Accompanied by Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, Messi is expected to arrive at the iconic Wankhede Stadium around 5 pm for the main event of the 'GOAT India Tour'.

The World Cup-winning Argentine captain is staying at Taj Colaba for a brief rest before proceeding to the Cricket Club of India (Brabourne Stadium), where he will attend a Padel GOAT Club event.

At Wankhede Stadium, fans will witness Messi in his element. The football icon will conduct an exclusive coaching clinic for 60 children, 30 boys and 30 girls, selected from emerging football talent pools. The stadium event also includes interactive penalty shootouts and a masterclass led by Messi himself, followed by a musical concert celebrating his legacy.

Mumbai Police have put in place stringent security arrangements, including restrictions on carrying water bottles, metal objects and coins inside the venues, while watchtowers have also been set up to monitor the crowd.

As the Argentine footballer Lionel Messi’s event is set to begin at at Wankhede Stadium in few hours, the Mumbai Police have appealed to fans without valid tickets to avoid gathering near the venue to prevent crowding and traffic issues.

