Powai Encounter: FSL Submits Partial Report In Rohit Arya Killing Case

FSL Submits Partial Report In Rohit Arya Killing Case

Mumbai: The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has submitted a partial report to the Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with the encounter killing of accused Rohit Arya, who had allegedly taken 17 children hostage inside a studio in the Powai area under the pretext of film auditions.

According to sources, the FSL’s preliminary findings provide crucial insights into the circumstances surrounding Rohit Arya’s death during the encounter. FSL officials have completed the examination of the clothes seized from the accused after the incident. Traces of gunpowder were detected on the clothing, indicating that gunfire had indeed taken place at the scene and that the accused was shot.

However, sources added that clarity is still awaited regarding the pistol-like object found in Rohit Arya’s possession. It has not yet been conclusively determined whether the weapon was a real firearm or an air gun. The FSL’s detailed and final report on the weapon is still pending, and the police are awaiting it before taking a definitive official stand and proceeding further with legal formalities.

Meanwhile, a magisterial inquiry into the encounter is also underway, and its findings are expected to play a significant role in the case.

The incident had sent shockwaves across Mumbai. Rohit Arya allegedly lured 17 minor children into a building on the pretext of a film shoot and held them hostage. As the situation escalated, police acted swiftly, entering the building through a window. In the ensuing encounter, the accused was killed, while all 17 children were rescued safely.

The prompt and courageous action by the police averted a major tragedy and was widely praised. With the remaining FSL report awaited, greater clarity is expected to emerge soon in this sensational case.

