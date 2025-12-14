Mumbai: Lower Parel Businessman Cheated Of ₹9 Lakh With False Promise Of SRA Flat In Prabhadevi

The N. M. Joshi Marg police have registered a case against Vijay Ballal and Sanjay Dhanaji Kamble on charges of cheating a Lower Parel-based printing businessman of Rs9 lakh by falsely promising a 1BHK flat | File Image

Mumbai: The N. M. Joshi Marg police have registered a case against Vijay Ballal and Sanjay Dhanaji Kamble on charges of cheating a Lower Parel-based printing businessman of Rs9 lakh by falsely promising a 1BHK flat under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme in Prabhadevi, Mumbai.

Accused projected BMC links to gain victim’s trust

According to the FIR, the complainant, Vinod Ramlal Almadass, 54, resides with his family at Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. In November 2014, Ballal approached Almadass and introduced Kamble, claiming that Kamble was working in a BMC ward office and could arrange an SRA flat at Shri Sai Shiv Prerna Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, Prabhadevi, for Rs30 lakh.

Almadass, along with his wife and Ballal, later met Kamble at his office in Tapovan Building, Lower Parel. The accused allegedly assured them that a 1BHK flat would be allotted within six months, provided an advance payment of Rs9 lakh was made. To gain confidence, Ballal also showed them a sample SRA flat at the Prabhadevi site.

Believing the assurances, Almadass paid Rs2 lakh as a token amount to Kamble on August 25, 2014, in the presence of Ballal. Subsequently, under persistent pressure, he issued a cheque of Rs7 lakh as instructed by Kamble, in the name of Navlai Pavlai Enterprises. However, the accused allegedly began avoiding Almadass thereafter.

Purported SRA letter shared to mislead victim

Ballal later shared SRA-related documents via WhatsApp, including a letter dated January 23, 2015, purportedly issued by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority, mentioning Shri Sai Shiv Prerna Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, Prabhadevi. The letter listed Almadass’ name at serial number eight, which further strengthened his trust in the accused.

Despite repeated assurances, the flat was never handed over. Almadass later learnt that several complaints had been filed at the Dadar police station against Kamble and Ballal for cheating multiple people by making similar false promises of SRA flats.

When confronted, the accused allegedly issued a cheque of Rs9 lakh and executed a bond paper stating the amount was taken as a loan. In December 2017, a case was registered against Kamble and Ballal at the Dadar police station, and Kamble was arrested.

Repayment agreement signed in 2024, but money unpaid

After Kamble was released from jail, Almadass met him on November 30, 2024, near Thane railway station, where Kamble executed an agreement promising to repay Rs9 lakh by July 31, 2025. However, the amount was neither repaid nor was any flat provided.

Realising he had been cheated, Almadass approached the N. M. Joshi Marg police station, following which a case of financial fraud amounting to Rs9 lakh has been registered against Kamble and Ballal under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Act. Further investigation is underway.

