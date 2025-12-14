AAI Radar Shift To Gorai Unlocks Housing Projects In North Mumbai; 50,000 Homes Planned

Union Minister Piyush Goyal | ANI

Dahisar: The sustained push by Uttar Mumbai MP and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, housing and redevelopment projects in Dahisar, Magathane and Borivali stalled for several years due to the Airports Authority of India’s radar installation received a major boost today with the decision to relocate the high-frequency radar from Dahisar to Gorai. With this move, an area of approximately 6 km will be opened up for long-pending housing development.

Speaking on the occasion, Piyush Goyal said that over the next few years, an estimated 50,000 homes will be constructed or redeveloped, paving the way for pakka homes with basic amenities and generating large-scale employment.

The decision was announced this evening following an important meeting. Piyush Goyal said, “This was not an easy issue. After many years of consistent follow-up, this historic decision has become possible through close coordination between the Central and State Governments. In the coming months, all stalled projects will begin at a rapid pace, and North Mumbai will move forward towards becoming an ‘Uttam Mumbai.’”

He further stated that the decision was the result of joint efforts, especially acknowledging CM Devendra Fadnavis for readily allotting alternative land. With this, he said, the tag of Dahisar being the “last suburb” will be erased, and it will emerge as a fast-developing growth hub, offering a better quality of life, affordable housing, and a safe, green, and dignified living environment.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on welfare from day one, Piyush Goyal said the Modi Government remains firmly committed to the welfare of the poor, women, middle class, and youth. Today’s decision, he said, reflects that commitment. He also complimented the Union Civil Aviation Ministers for their support.

Expressing confidence, Piyush Goyal said residents of Dahisar, Magathane and Borivali will soon be able to raise their children in pakka homes. Referring to ongoing welfare and development initiatives, he added that people will deliver a resounding victory to the NDA’s triple-engine government in the upcoming BMC elections.

Calling the decision historic, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said, “This decision balances housing needs with aviation safety. It will bring relief to thousands of families and accelerate economic development in the region.”

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said, “Today is an extremely joyful day for the citizens of the Dahisar Assembly constituency. A long-standing dream of home ownership will now become a reality.”

MLA Manisha Chaudhary also expressed satisfaction over the decision.

