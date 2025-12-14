Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Man In Fake Police Robbery Case Involving ₹2 Crore Cash Loot In Girgaum Area

The Mumbai Crime Branch, Unit 2, has arrested one accused on Sunday in connection with a daring robbery in which ₹2 crore in cash was looted after the culprits posed as Crime Branch police officers. | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch, Unit 2, has arrested one accused on Sunday in connection with a daring robbery in which ₹2 crore in cash was looted after the culprits posed as Crime Branch police officers. The accused has been identified as Gaurav Masurkar (44). Police have recovered ₹45 lakh in cash from his residence at Parel Kalewadi. The arrest was made from the Kalachowkie area. Gaurav was driving two wheeler and the accused who was riding pillion on the two-wheeler is absconding.

Robbery Targeted Infra Firm Employees Transporting Cash

According to the police complaint, two employees of an infrastructure firm were robbed on December 12, while they were transporting ₹2 crore in cash to deliver to a trader in South Mumbai. The complainant, Iqbal Musa Merchant (65), a manager and cashier with Y.M. Infra, stated that he works at the company’s office located at Atlanta Building, Nariman Point. On the instructions of his employer, Atif Yakub, he and his colleague Shehbaz Khan collected ₹2 crore in cash from Kamaldeep Courier Company, Opera House, and were proceeding towards Panjrapole, Girgaum, on a motorcycle.

At around 6.10 pm, near Laheri Building, 4th Khetwadi Corner, V.P. Road, Girgaum, the duo was intercepted by two men riding a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle. The accused forcibly stopped their motorcycle and claimed to be Crime Branch police officers.

Fake Video Recording and Threats Used to Intimidate Victims

One of the men, dressed in khaki trousers and brown shoes, pretended to record a video on his mobile phone and demanded to know what was inside the bags. The other snatched the motorcycle key. To further intimidate the victims, one accused made a fake phone call, pretending to inform a senior officer that they had caught the men “red-handed with cash” and asked for a vehicle to be sent.

Cash and Valuables Snatched, Accused Fled the Spot

Fearing police action, the victims were threatened and assaulted. The accused forcibly snatched two black bags containing ₹2 crore in cash, along with three mobile phones, and fled from the spot on their motorcycle, asking the victims to “come to the Crime Branch office.”

The stolen property included ₹2 crore in cash (40,000 notes of ₹500 each), One VIVO mobile phone (worth approx. ₹10,000), One iPhone 14 Pro Max (worth approx. ₹40,000), One iPhone 12 Pro Max (worth approx. ₹15,000) and Motorcycle key. Based on the complaint and technical inputs, the Crime Branch launched an investigation. One accused, Gaurav Masurkar, was arrested by Crime Branch Unit 2, and ₹45 lakh was recovered from his residence. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the second accused and recover the remaining amount. Further investigation is in progress.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/