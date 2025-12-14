Mumbai: Toastmasters International District 98 Marks 10 Years With ‘Speakers Today, Leaders Tomorrow’ Leadership Conclave

Toastmasters International (TI)'s District 98 of hosted the 'Speakers Today, Leaders Tomorrow Leadership Conclave' in Mumbai, marking 10 years since its inception in 2015. |

Mumbai: Toastmasters International (TI)'s District 98 of hosted the 'Speakers Today, Leaders Tomorrow Leadership Conclave' in Mumbai, marking 10 years since its inception in 2015. The conclave brought together corporate leaders, communication experts, and members to examine the growing importance of communication-led leadership in organisations and institutions.

Toastmasters’ Global Framework Highlighted

TI is a US-headquartered nonprofit educational organisation that operates clubs worldwide for the purpose of helping people develop communication, public speaking, and leadership skills. Senior leaders from District 98 highlighted how Toastmasters’ 101-year-old, globally proven framework continues to support leadership development across corporate, academic, and community ecosystems.

Opening the conclave, Neha Bhatt, district director, District 98, addressed the audience and reflected on the district’s decade-long contribution to shaping confident leaders across Mumbai, New Mumbai, Jalgaon, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. She emphasised the role of structured communication learning in building resilient, people-centric organisations.

Regional Advisor Shares Corporate Perspective

A regional perspective was offered by Sapna Ohri, region 8 Advisor, TI, who spoke on how Toastmasters help to build a corporate ecosystem. She highlighted the increasing relevance of Toastmasters programs within organisations seeking to strengthen leadership pipelines, collaboration, and workplace communication.

Ojas Rawal featured a thought provoking address titled, “Are You Sure?! - Demystifying Communication Myths.” During which he challenged some of the biggest assumptions about confidence, persuasion, and what it takes to communicate well at work.

Read Also Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Absconding Murder Accused After 17 Years In Mulund Narcotics-Linked...

Fireside Chat Explores Influence and Authentic Leadership

Later, Bhatt led a fireside chat on 'Leading with Influence: Building Impact through Communication.' The conversation got right to the heart of what it means to lead today. From balancing presence, influence, to staying authentic even when things get complicated.

The event also brought together some of District 98’s key leaders, Sanjan Shetty: Program Quality Director, Anand Ashok: Club Growth Director, and Ashwini Arondkar: Corporate Partnership Lead, weighing in key perspectives. They talked about raising the bar on programme quality, growing the Toastmasters community, and building stronger ties with companies.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/