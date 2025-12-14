Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Absconding Murder Accused After 17 Years In Mulund Narcotics-Linked Killing Case

The Crime Branch Unit4, Mumbai, has arrested an absconding accused who had been wanted for the past 17 years in a murder case registered at Mulund Police Station. |

Mumbai: The Crime Branch Unit4, Mumbai, has arrested an absconding accused who had been wanted for the past 17 years in a murder case registered at Mulund Police Station. The accused identified as Durgesh alias Chhotu Avdesh Gowd.

Victim Murdered Brutally Over Illegal Narcotics Dispute in 2008

According to police, on October 1, 2008, at Dangarpada, Pipeline, Mulund Colony, Mulund (West), the accused had brutally murdered one Rajesh Soni Lakhwani (31) by repeatedly attacking him with a sharp and deadly weapon following a dispute arising out of illegal narcotics transactions.

In this connection, Mulund Police Station had registered Crime Register No. 341/2008 under Sections 302, 34 and 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Sections 37(1)(A) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. During the initial investigation, two accused Arun Annappa Kunchikor Kanna alias Raja Ganesh Devendra and Sunny alias Ajikya Janakidar Kabade were arrested, while two other accused were declared absconding.

Chargesheet Filed, Absconding Accused Shown as Wanted

A chargesheet was subsequently filed against the arrested accused before the Metropolitan Magistrate, 27th Court, Mulund, Mumbai. In the said chargesheet, Durgesh alias Chhotu Avdesh Gowda was shown as a wanted accused. Acting on reliable information and using technical inputs along with human intelligence, officers of Crime Branch Unit–4 traced the movement of the wanted accused to the Rawli Camp Antop Hill area. A trap was laid and the accused was successfully apprehended.

He was brought to the Unit–4 office and subjected to sustained and skillful interrogation, during which his involvement in the Mulund murder case was confirmed. Following this, and as per the orders of senior officers, the accused has been handed over to Mulund Police Station for further legal action.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/