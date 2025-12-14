Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹11.50 Crore In Three Bangkok-Linked Smuggling Cases, Four Arrested

The Mumbai Airport Customs officers in three separate cases have seized drugs worth Rs 11.50 crore and have arrested four persons, including a woman allegedly involved in drugs smuggling. | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs officers in three separate cases have seized drugs worth Rs 11.50 crore and have arrested four persons, including a woman allegedly involved in drugs smuggling.

Two Kerala Men Held with Rs 6 Crore Worth of Hydroponic Ganja

In the first case, the Air Intelligence Unit of Customs two passengers identified as Ernakulam (Kerala) resident Ajay Bose and Thrissur resident Munir Moiddin on the basis of spot profile that they might be carrying some contraband items after they had arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai from Bangkok. On searching their baggage, the Customs officers recovered packets containing hydroponic weed (ganja) valued at Rs 6 crore.

In another case, Customs officers intercepted one Haseena Shaikh, a resident of Andheri on the basis of intelligence that she might be carrying some contraband items after she arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai from Bangkok. "On examining her baggage, Customs officers found packets containing green coloured dry flowering and fruiting tops of the cannabis plant in lump form. The said substance tested positive for the presence of hydroponic weed (marijuana). The officials seized hydroponic weed valued at Rs 2.26 crore from her possession," said a Customs source.

Read Also MBVV Police Crowned Overall Champions At 50th Konkan Range Police Sports Meet

Accused Aware of Legal Consequences, Officials Say

The Customs officers in the third case intercepted one Mohammad Hussain Shaikh who had arrived from Bangkok. On examining his baggage, the Customs officers recovered and seized ten packets of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 3.27 crore. "All the four accused persons in their statement said they were aware that smuggling of the flowering or fruiting tops of cannabis plants and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment. However, they were getting a handsome amount of quick and easy money in lieu of smuggling the contraband to India," the officer said.

Another officer said that the investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused. "We are probing who supplied them marijuana in Bangkok and who was supposed to receive the said consignment in Mumbai," said a Customs officer.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/