MBVV Police Crowned Overall Champions At 50th Konkan Range Police Sports Meet

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Mira-Bhayandar–Vasai–Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate.

delivered an outstanding performance to emerge as the Overall General Champion at the 50th Konkan Range Police Sports Competition–2025, held from December 8 to December 13, 2025, at Dr. Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krushi Vidyapeeth, Dapoli, Ratnagiri district.

The prestigious inter-police sports meet was organised under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police, Ratnagiri, and witnessed participation from seven police units — MBVV Police Commissionerate, Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate, Raigad Police, Thane Rural Police, Sindhudurg Police, Ratnagiri Police and Palghar Police.

A total of 1,086 police athletes took part in the competition, including 190 from MBVV, 188 from Navi Mumbai, 190 from Raigad, 142 from Thane Rural, 140 from Palghar, 124 from Sindhudurg, and 112 from Ratnagiri. The events covered a wide range of sports such as athletics, wrestling, judo, taekwondo, wushu, boxing, weightlifting, powerlifting, swimming, hockey, football, handball, volleyball, basketball, kabaddi, kho-kho and more.

Dominant Performance in Individual Events (Men)

MBVV Police Commissionerate secured first place in wrestling, judo, boxing, wushu, powerlifting and swimming, while finishing second in taekwondo and third in weightlifting.

Team Events – Men

In team championships, MBVV Police topped the charts by winning first place in kabaddi, handball and football, secured second place in volleyball, basketball and athletics, and third place in kho-kho and hockey.

Women’s Events Excellence

In women’s individual and team events, MBVV Police showcased exceptional talent, securing first place in kho-kho, boxing and wushu, and second place in volleyball, kabaddi and athletics.

General Championship Titles

Men’s General Championship: MBVV Police Commissionerate won the title for the second consecutive year, scoring 207 points.

Women’s General Championship: MBVV Police Commissionerate also clinched the overall women’s title this year.

Senior police officials, including Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik, Additional Commissioner Dattatray Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of Police (HQ) Ashok Virkar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (HQ) Tanaji Barde, and Reserve Police Inspector Dashrath Hatkar, congratulated all players and coaches for their exemplary performance.

Key contributors and officials associated with the team included Senior Police Inspector Vijay Patil (Arnala Police Station), API Kishor Dhaigude (Team Manager), PSI Tushar Malode (Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Awardee), PSIs Kunal Kurewad, Mehbub Tadvi, Kiran Kadam and Rajendra Rane, along with Sports In-charge PO Sandip Yadav, POs Namdev Iswalkar, Vasant Rane, Javed Mulla, Sachin Mhaske, Pradeep Takke, and Constable Suryaji Lingade.

The resounding success highlights MBVV Police Commissionerate’s strong commitment to sports, discipline and all-round excellence within the force.

