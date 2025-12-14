CIDCO Initiates Consultant Appointment Process For Techno-Commercial Feasibility Study Of Third Runway At Navi Mumbai Airport

Navi Mumbai International Airport | Twitter/@I_m_michael_asr

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has initiated the process to appoint a consultant for conducting a comprehensive techno-commercial feasibility study for a proposed third parallel runway at the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), in a move aimed at meeting the region’s long-term aviation needs.

Request for Proposal issued to reputed consultants

CIDCO has prepared a Request for Proposal (RFP) inviting bids from reputed and eligible single entities or joint ventures and consortia to undertake the study, which will examine the technical, operational and commercial viability of adding a third runway at the upcoming airport.

“This step reflects CIDCO’s commitment to forward-looking infrastructure planning, ensuring that Navi Mumbai International Airport continues to evolve in line with the region’s long-term growth and development needs,” said Vijay Singhal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO.

Mumbai region currently dependent on capacity-constrained CSMIA

At present, Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are largely dependent on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), which has a limited passenger handling capacity of around 50–55 million passengers per annum (MPPA). With NMIA becoming operational, the region is expected to shift to a planned multi-airport system with a combined capacity of about 150 MPPA, including 50–55 MPPA at CSMIA and 90–95 MPPA at NMIA.

While NMIA’s planned expansion phases and capacity augmentation at CSMIA are expected to address medium-term traffic growth, CIDCO has begun examining the need for additional infrastructure such as a third runway to cater to aviation demand beyond 2037.

NMIA spread over 1,160 hectares with two runways planned

Spread across about 1,160 hectares, NMIA is planned to handle 90 MPPA of passenger traffic and around 3.2 million tonnes of cargo annually. The airport has been designed with two parallel and independent runways and four interconnected passenger terminals. Terminal 1 will have a capacity of 20 MPPA, Terminal 2 of 30 MPPA, and Terminals 3 and 4 of 20 MPPA each, taking the total terminal capacity to 90 MPPA.

The airport is being developed in five phases. Phase I and Phase II, with a combined capacity of 20 MPPA, are scheduled to be ready for the commencement of domestic operations on December 25. Subsequent phases are planned to raise capacity to 50 MPPA by 2029, 70 MPPA by 2032 and 90 MPPA by 2037.

