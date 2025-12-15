BMC Appoints 46 Election Officers, Signalling Imminent Announcement Of Civic Polls

BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: The Municipal Commissioner and Administrator of the BMC, Bhushan Gagrani, appointed a total of 46 officers—23 Returning Officers (ROs) and 23 Assistant Returning Officers (AROs)—on Sunday, indicating that the long-awaited municipal elections are likely to be announced in the coming days.

The BMC is nearing four years under state-appointed administration, marking the longest such period in its over 150-year history. The elections have remained on hold since the elected body’s term ended on March 7, 2022. However, the prolonged wait appears to be nearing its end, with the BMC formally initiating the election process. Acting on directives issued by the State Election Commissioner, the Municipal Commissioner released the list of appointed ROs and AROs on Sunday.

Ahead of the civic elections, the BMC has begun scrutinising Mumbai’s draft voter list and identified over 11 lakh duplicate entries, including 4.33 lakh names repeated multiple times—one appearing as many as 103 times. The civic body had also received 11,497 suggestions and objections across 26 wards, of which 10,668 have been resolved, while 829 cases related to duplicate voters remain under review.

