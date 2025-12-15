 Navi Mumbai To Host First-Ever 'FUNTOOSH Mega Mela' For Autistic & Special Children On December 21
Navi Mumbai’s Don Bosco Academy, along with WTL and Prafulta Psychological Services, will host the city’s first FUNTOOSH Mega Mela on Dec 21. This inclusive carnival supports autistic and special children with free consultations, therapy zones, and community engagement, aiming to create a safe, sensory-friendly space and build a strong support network for neurodivergent families.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
Navi Mumbai To Host First-Ever 'FUNTOOSH Mega Mela' For Autistic & Special Children On December 21 | Pixabay (Representative Image)

In a landmark initiative for the city, Don Bosco Academy, Nerulalong with WTL (Wading Through Life) and Prafulta Psychological Services is set to host Navi Mumbai’s first-ever FUNTOOSH Mega Mela, a dedicated inclusive carnival for autistic and special children.

About The Event

The event will be held on Sunday, December 21, at the academy’s grounds.

Designed as a first-of-its-kind community celebration, the festival is expected to draw more than 1,000 families, doctors, therapists, educators, NGOs, volunteers and caregivers, creating a wide network of support for neurodivergent children.

Curated specifically for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental conditions, the Mega Mela aims to provide a safe, sensory-sensitive, and compassionate environment for families seeking guidance, early intervention, and community engagement.

The festival will feature:

Free doctor consultations

Free counselling and therapy support

Rapid developmental assessments

Occupational and speech therapy interaction zones. 

With autism and developmental delays rising across India, organisers say families often battle emotional fatigue, delayed diagnoses, and social stigma while navigating care pathways.

“This event brings families out of isolation and gives them a space where their children feel seen, valued and celebrated. Inclusion begins with understanding,” said a spokesperson from WTL – Wading Through Life.

WTL’s adaptive sports Programme one of the core highlights of the Mela has shown measurable progress in children struggling with hyperactivity, social withdrawal, behavioural challenges and low confidence. Parents have reported improvements in behaviour, emotional regulation, communication, confidence and social interaction.

The Mega Mela aims to showcase these success stories through live demonstrations and hands-on participation zones.

Event Details

Event: FUNTOOSH Mega Mela 2025

Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Venue: Don Bosco Academy, Nerul (Entry Gate No. 3)

