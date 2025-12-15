Palghar: Vasai School's Registration Cancelled After Student Dies Following Punishment Of 100 Squats | File Photo

Vasai: The registration of Shri Hanumant Vidya Mandir School in Sativali, Vasai, has been cancelled after a teacher's punishment of 100 squats caused a student, Kajal alias Anshika Gaud, to fall ill and subsequently die.

School safety regulations have been tightened across Maharashtra following the incident. New guidelines have been issued for the safety of students. Physical punishment is banned, and police action is mandatory in serious cases.

Regarding the incident, the Chief Executive Officer of the Palghar Zilla Parishad, Manoj Ranade, has suspended three officials: Pandurang Galange (Vasai in-charge Group Education Officer), Rajendra Ubale (Vasai Panchayat Samiti Education Extension Officer), and Kailas Chavan (Waliv Cluster Head) for failing to inform senior authorities about the incident, neglecting student safety, and failing to take action against unauthorized schools.

