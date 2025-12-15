Mumbai–Goa Highway Tragedy: Father, Son Killed As Car Rams Into Container Trailer While Returning From Airport | VIDEO

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a fatal road accident on the Mumbai–Goa Highway claimed the lives of a father and his son after their car rammed into the back of a container trailer in the early hours of Saturday, December 14. The incident occurred when the father-son duo were heading to their home in Raigad's Goregaon from Mumbai airport.

Citing the police, the TOI reported that four passengers were seated in the sedan that crashed into the container trailer. The deceased father has been identified as 58-year-old Sajjad Sarkhot, and his 25-year-old son, Owais, while driver, Usman, and another passenger, 20-year-old Sarjit, suffered minor injuries. The video shared by NavaRashtra showed the wrecked car, highlighting the extent of the damage and also indicating the severity of the crash.

While sharing information on the accident, Constable Mangesh Patil of Kolad informed TOI that the t-permit sedan belonged to Usman, who was a friend of the Owais. Owais had accompanied Usman to pick up his father from Mumbai airport, who had returned from Qatar after attending a marriage function.

The police informed that Sajjad and Sarjat were seated in the rear seat while Owais was seated beside the driver, Usman. As the sedan's left side of the vehicle crashed into the rear end of the container trailer, which led to fatal injuries to the father and son.

FIR To Be Filed Against The Driver

According to the TOI report, an FIR is set to be registered against Usman for rash and negligent driving.

Vasai Road Accident

In another tragic incident on Saturday, a seven-year-old boy, Harsh Thori, tragically died after a two-wheeler accident caused by a pothole on the Parol-Shirsad-Ambadi road. The child succumbed to his injuries after being run over by a heavy vehicle's wheel.

Due to the ban on heavy vehicles entering Thane city since Friday night, the Parol-Bhiwandi route has been permitted as an alternative. This has significantly increased the volume of heavy traffic on the already narrow road. The deteriorating condition of the road, combined with the heavy vehicles, frequently leads to severe traffic congestion.

