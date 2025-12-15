 'Uddhav Thackeray Treats Everyone With Arrogance, Will Lose Mumbai Civic Polls': Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat
Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat claimed the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) will lose the upcoming Mumbai civic polls, alleging the party has no workers or public connect left. He said Mumbai is UBT’s last fight for survival, while admitting high ticket demand within the ruling Mahayuti could lead to disgruntlement ahead of local body polls.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 02:34 PM IST
article-image
'Uddhav Thackeray Treats Everyone With Arrogance, Will Lose Mumbai Civic Polls': Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat on Monday said the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) will lose the upcoming Mumbai civic polls since the party has no workers left and has no connect with citizens.

Interacting with reporters, Shirsat, part of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, also admitted that the demand for local body poll tickets in the ruling Mahayuti is high and there are chances of disgruntled leaders going "here and there".

Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat's Statement

"Uddhav Thackeray treats everyone with arrogance. The Shiv Sena (UBT) will lose the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls. They have no party workers left, they don't meet people, and don't support party workers. Around 55-57 corporators elected (in earlier elections) are with us. They have to search for candidates now," Shirsat claimed.

article-image

"Mumbai is the last fight for existence for the Shiv Sena (UBT). We cannot even imagine where the party is headed to after the polls. Thackeray gave more preference to seeking the Leader of Opposition post at the Winter session of the legislature than raising issues that concern the people," the minister of social justice further said.

Speaking about the local body polls in the state, Shirsat said, "There are lot of ticket aspirants from our party and the BJP (both part of the Mahayuti along with Ajit Pawar's NCP). But only one person can get the ticket. In such a scenario, some people can be disgruntled and can go here and there. We cannot step them," he said.

article-image

Talking about Bahujan Vikas Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar's claim that Eknath Shinde could be chief minister again, Shirsat said such issues cannot be discussed at present.

"In the future, any decision (on these issues) will be taken by the NDA and the Mahayuti," he said.

