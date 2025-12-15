 Viral Video Shows Little Girl Nutmegging Luis Suarez At Wankhede Stadium During Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour Event In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsViral Video Shows Little Girl Nutmegging Luis Suarez At Wankhede Stadium During Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour Event In Mumbai

Viral Video Shows Little Girl Nutmegging Luis Suarez At Wankhede Stadium During Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour Event In Mumbai

A light-hearted moment at Wankhede Stadium during Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 went viral when Luis Suarez was nutmegged by a young girl during a friendly football activity. The playful incident, part of fan-engagement sessions, left Suarez shocked and smiling, as the crowd erupted in laughter and applause, celebrating the joy and spirit of the game.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

A heart-warming and unexpected moment stole the spotlight at Wankhede Stadium when football legend Luis Suarez was left visibly shocked after being nutmegged by a little girl during a friendly football activity at the venue. The incident took place during Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 event, adding a playful and memorable chapter to an already historic occasion.

As part of the tour’s fan-engagement activities, Messi and his close associates, including Suarez, took part in light-hearted football sessions aimed at inspiring young talents. During one such interaction, a young girl confidently took on Suarez, calmly rolling the ball through the Uruguayan striker’s legs. For a brief moment, the stadium erupted in laughter and applause as Suarez froze in disbelief before breaking into a wide smile.

Read Also
Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025: Complete City-Wise Schedule For Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai &...
article-image
Read Also
'This Was A Very Shameless Act': Fans Erupt In Anger As Sunil Chhetri Was Seen Wearing A Lionel...
article-image

Videos of the nutmeg spread rapidly across social media, with fans praising the little girl’s composure and Suarez’s sporting spirit. Many described the moment as symbolic of football’s universal charm, where age, fame, and status dissolve on the pitch, leaving only skill, courage, and fun.

The G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 has delivered several unforgettable moments, but this playful episode at Wankhede Stadium stood out for its simplicity and emotion. As Lionel Messi’s India visit continues to inspire countless fans, the sight of a young girl outsmarting one of football’s most feared strikers served as a reminder that the magic of football belongs to everyone.

FPJ Shorts
'I Could've Died...': When Nick Reiner Opened Up About His Long Battle With Drug Addiction, Entering Rehab For First Time At 15
'I Could've Died...': When Nick Reiner Opened Up About His Long Battle With Drug Addiction, Entering Rehab For First Time At 15
Karnataka: 27-Year-Old Mangaluru Man Arrested Upon Return For Posting Derogatory Content On Hinduism While Abroad
Karnataka: 27-Year-Old Mangaluru Man Arrested Upon Return For Posting Derogatory Content On Hinduism While Abroad
'A True Visionary Titan': Tributes Pour In After Death Of Rob Reiner & Wife Michele
'A True Visionary Titan': Tributes Pour In After Death Of Rob Reiner & Wife Michele
Viral Video Shows Little Girl Nutmegging Luis Suarez At Wankhede Stadium During Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour Event In Mumbai
Viral Video Shows Little Girl Nutmegging Luis Suarez At Wankhede Stadium During Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour Event In Mumbai

Messi Mania In Mumbai! Wankhede Stadium Erupts In Cheers As Lionel Messi Makes Grand Entry During GOAT India Tour; VIDEO

Lionel Messi arrived at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday amid deafening cheers as the Argentine legend continued his much-awaited G.O.A.T India Tour 2025. The moment the World Cup-winning captain entered the stadium, the atmosphere transformed into a festival of football, with fans rising to their feet to welcome one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen.

Supporters packed the stands well before Messi’s arrival, waving Argentina flags, wearing the No. 10 jersey and chanting his name in unison. Security arrangements were tight around the venue, but the excitement among fans was unmistakable as Mumbai witnessed a rare and historic sporting spectacle.

As Messi took centre stage at Wankhede Stadium, the occasion went beyond football, turning into a celebration of his legacy, achievements and the deep bond he shares with fans across the world. The scenes in Mumbai underlined why Lionel Messi remains a global icon whose influence transcends borders, generations and sporting cultures.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video Shows Little Girl Nutmegging Luis Suarez At Wankhede Stadium During Lionel Messi's GOAT...

Viral Video Shows Little Girl Nutmegging Luis Suarez At Wankhede Stadium During Lionel Messi's GOAT...

'All The Best To Messi's Lungs': Doctor Slams Delhi Severe AQI Ahead Of Lionel Messi's Visit, Calls...

'All The Best To Messi's Lungs': Doctor Slams Delhi Severe AQI Ahead Of Lionel Messi's Visit, Calls...

Lionel Messi Set To Arrive At Arun Jaitley Stadium For Final Leg Of GOAT India Tour Amid 'Severe'...

Lionel Messi Set To Arrive At Arun Jaitley Stadium For Final Leg Of GOAT India Tour Amid 'Severe'...

'Made The Entire Nation Proud': PM Modi Congratulates Indian Squash Team On Historic Maiden World...

'Made The Entire Nation Proud': PM Modi Congratulates Indian Squash Team On Historic Maiden World...

Lionel Messi's 'GOAT India Tour 2025': Check Complete Schedule For Argentina Legend's Delhi Event

Lionel Messi's 'GOAT India Tour 2025': Check Complete Schedule For Argentina Legend's Delhi Event