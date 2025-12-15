'This Was A Very Shameless Act': Fans Erupt In Anger As Sunil Chhetri Was Seen Wearing A Lionel Messi T-Shirt In Mumbai

Image: X

A moment that was meant to celebrate Indian football alongside a global icon has instead sparked a heated debate online after Sunil Chhetri was seen wearing a GOAT India Tour T-shirt featuring a picture of Lionel Messi during their meeting at Wankhede Stadium. While the meeting between India’s greatest footballer and the Argentine legend was historic in itself, the choice of attire quickly became the centre of controversy, leaving a section of fans deeply upset.

Sunil Chhetri, widely regarded as the face of Indian football and a role model for generations, was presented in the promotional T-shirt as he greeted Messi. While similar merchandise was part of the GOAT India Tour branding, many fans felt that asking Chhetri to wear a T-shirt bearing the image of another active footballer diminished his stature. The optics of the moment did not sit well with supporters who believe Chhetri deserves to be celebrated as an icon in his own right, especially on home soil.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Social media platforms were flooded with criticism shortly after visuals from the meeting emerged. One fan summed up the sentiment in a strongly worded post, writing, “I don’t understand what was the need to disrespect our greatest footballer by forcing him to wear the jersey with a picture of another active footballer. This was a very shameless act by whoever planned it. Actors, politicians and cricketers were all wearing casual outfits, but they presented Sunil Chhetri in front of Messi as some kind of fanboy moment. They literally ruined his moment.” The comment resonated with many, who echoed similar concerns about unequal treatment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fans pointed out that other prominent personalities who met Messi during the tour were allowed to dress casually or in neutral attire, making the decision to dress Chhetri in overt promotional merchandise feel deliberate and unnecessary. For many, the issue was not about Messi himself, who continues to enjoy immense respect in India, but about how Indian football’s most accomplished player was positioned during the interaction.

The controversy has reignited discussions around respect, representation, and how Indian sporting legends are showcased during high-profile international events. While the meeting between Sunil Chhetri and Lionel Messi remains a landmark moment for Indian football, the backlash highlights the fine line between promotion and perception. For fans, the hope is that future events will honour global stars without inadvertently overshadowing the stature and dignity of homegrown legends who have carried the sport forward for decades.

Messi Mania In Mumbai! Wankhede Stadium Erupts In Cheers As Lionel Messi Makes Grand Entry During GOAT India Tour; VIDEO

Lionel Messi arrived at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday amid deafening cheers as the Argentine legend continued his much-awaited G.O.A.T India Tour 2025. The moment the World Cup-winning captain entered the stadium, the atmosphere transformed into a festival of football, with fans rising to their feet to welcome one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen.

Supporters packed the stands well before Messi’s arrival, waving Argentina flags, wearing the No. 10 jersey and chanting his name in unison. Security arrangements were tight around the venue, but the excitement among fans was unmistakable as Mumbai witnessed a rare and historic sporting spectacle.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As Messi took centre stage at Wankhede Stadium, the occasion went beyond football, turning into a celebration of his legacy, achievements and the deep bond he shares with fans across the world. The scenes in Mumbai underlined why Lionel Messi remains a global icon whose influence transcends borders, generations and sporting cultures.