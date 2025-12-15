 'GOAT India Tour': Viral Video Captures Awkward Backseat Moment Of Lionel Messi & Rodrigo De Paul During A Car Ride
Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul once again proved that football’s biggest stars can also deliver the most relatable moments, as a light-hearted video of the two Argentine teammates squeezing into the back seat of a car during the GOAT India Tour went viral across social media.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 08:46 AM IST
Image: ESPN FC/X

Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul once again proved that football’s biggest stars can also deliver the most relatable moments, as a light-hearted video of the two Argentine teammates squeezing into the back seat of a car during the GOAT India Tour went viral across social media. Amid tight security and packed schedules, the candid clip offered fans a rare glimpse of the World Cup winners sharing laughter and camaraderie off the pitch.

The footage showed Messi and De Paul sitting close together in the back of a compact vehicle, smiling and joking as they navigated through the bustling streets. The simplicity of the moment struck a chord with fans worldwide, who were quick to share the video with captions celebrating the duo’s friendship and down-to-earth nature. For many, it was a refreshing contrast to the larger-than-life aura that often surrounds global sporting icons.

As the GOAT India Tour continues to create unforgettable memories, this simple car ride featuring Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul stands out as a reminder that even legends cherish ordinary moments. Sometimes, it is these unscripted instances that leave the strongest impression, making fans feel closer to the heroes they have admired from afar.

Lionel Messi arrived at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday amid deafening cheers as the Argentine legend continued his much-awaited G.O.A.T India Tour 2025. The moment the World Cup-winning captain entered the stadium, the atmosphere transformed into a festival of football, with fans rising to their feet to welcome one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen.

Supporters packed the stands well before Messi’s arrival, waving Argentina flags, wearing the No. 10 jersey and chanting his name in unison. Security arrangements were tight around the venue, but the excitement among fans was unmistakable as Mumbai witnessed a rare and historic sporting spectacle.

As Messi took centre stage at Wankhede Stadium, the occasion went beyond football, turning into a celebration of his legacy, achievements and the deep bond he shares with fans across the world. The scenes in Mumbai underlined why Lionel Messi remains a global icon whose influence transcends borders, generations and sporting cultures.

