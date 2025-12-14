'GOAT India Tour': Lionel Messi Mania Peaks In Mumbai As Fans Make Aadhaar Card Poster For Argentina Football Legend

Image: psg_cheif/Lionel Messi/X/Instagram

Lionel Messi’s immense popularity in India once again found a unique and creative expression after a fan-made “Aadhaar card” poster dedicated to the Argentine football legend went viral on social media. The poster, designed in the style of India’s national identity card, showcased Messi in a humorous yet affectionate tribute that instantly captured the attention of fans online.

The mock Aadhaar card featured Messi’s details with a playful twist. It listed his name as “Lionel Andres Messi,” his date of birth as June 24, 1987, and his gender humorously described as “G.O.A.T.” His father’s name was mentioned as Jorge Messi, while the address cheekily read “Shillong, Meghalaya, India,” symbolically claiming the football icon as one of their own. The creative poster reflected the deep emotional connection Indian fans feel towards Messi, especially during his ongoing G.O.A.T India Tour.

Messi’s India visit has already generated massive buzz, with huge crowds welcoming him at airports, venues and public spaces. The Aadhaar-style poster has now added another memorable moment to the tour, highlighting the warmth, humour and passion of Indian fans. As the G.O.A.T India Tour continues, such gestures further emphasise why Lionel Messi is not just admired as a footballer, but celebrated as a global icon embraced across borders.

Lionel Messi’s upcoming visit to Mumbai on December 14 is creating a wave of excitement across India, but for millions of fans, this moment is far more emotional than a football event. Messi’s arrival represents a dream that many Indians never imagined would come true, a chance to see a global icon whose journey has inspired people far beyond the boundaries of sport. For years, Messi has been a symbol of hope, humility, brilliance and resilience, and his presence in Mumbai feels like a shared achievement for every Indian who has followed football in a cricket-dominated country.

For many fans, Messi is not just the greatest footballer of this era; he is someone whose rise from Rosario to world glory mirrors the aspirations of countless Indian youth who dream of making it big despite limited opportunities. His story of persistence, small beginnings and unwavering dedication resonates deeply with fans who see in him the belief that greatness can come from anywhere. Watching Messi play on television has been a ritual for Indian fans for nearly two decades, and now seeing him walk into Wankhede Stadium feels like those distant dreams reaching home.

Messi’s visit also brings a sense of validation to Indian football lovers who have long felt overlooked. In a country where cricket dominates every conversation, Messi’s presence gives football fans their moment in the sun, a moment when their passion, loyalty and years of late-night matches finally feel acknowledged. It is a unifying emotion that cuts across cities, states, languages and clubs. Barcelona fans, PSG fans, Inter Miami fans, Argentina fans and even those who simply admire his greatness are coming together with one shared belief: witnessing Messi is witnessing history.