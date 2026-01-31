 Elena Rybakina Outlasts Aryna Sabalenka In Epic Three-Set Battle To Clinch Australian Open Women's Singles Title
Elena Rybakina defeated Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling three-set final to win the Australian Open Women’s Singles title. Despite Sabalenka’s aggressive start with powerful baseline shots and strong serving, Rybakina remained composed, countering with precise groundstrokes and timely winners. Her resilience and poise helped her prevail in one of the season’s most memorable finals.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 04:36 PM IST
Image: Australian Open/X

Elena Rybakina showcased poise, power, and remarkable resilience as she defeated Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling three-set final to claim the Australian Open Women’s Singles Championship, delivering one of the most memorable finals of the season.

The match was a high-octane battle between two of the women’s game’s most powerful hitters. Sabalenka started aggressively, using her trademark power from the baseline and strong serving to take the early exchanges. However, Rybakina weathered the storm, staying composed under pressure and striking back with precise groundstrokes and timely winners, keeping the contest evenly poised.

After splitting the first two sets in a showcase of athleticism and determination, the decider proved to be the ultimate test of nerves. Rybakina elevated her game at the most crucial moments, displaying clinical shot-making and unwavering focus to secure the championship. Despite Sabalenka’s relentless power and competitive spirit, Rybakina’s calm under pressure ultimately made the difference in the final stages of the match.

This victory marks a significant milestone in Rybakina’s career, cementing her status among the elite players in women’s tennis and adding a Grand Slam title to her growing resume. For Sabalenka, the hard-fought defeat was a testament to her own skill and determination, underscoring the high quality and competitive depth of modern women’s tennis.

The thrilling three-set encounter not only delivered spectacular tennis but also provided fans with a dramatic showcase of resilience, skill, and mental toughness, setting a high bar for the remainder of the season.

