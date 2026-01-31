Elena Rybakina Outlasts Aryna Sabalenka In Epic Three-Set Battle To Clinch Australian Open Women's Singles Title

Image: Australian Open/X

Elena Rybakina showcased poise, power, and remarkable resilience as she defeated Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling three-set final to claim the Australian Open Women’s Singles Championship, delivering one of the most memorable finals of the season.

The match was a high-octane battle between two of the women’s game’s most powerful hitters. Sabalenka started aggressively, using her trademark power from the baseline and strong serving to take the early exchanges. However, Rybakina weathered the storm, staying composed under pressure and striking back with precise groundstrokes and timely winners, keeping the contest evenly poised.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After splitting the first two sets in a showcase of athleticism and determination, the decider proved to be the ultimate test of nerves. Rybakina elevated her game at the most crucial moments, displaying clinical shot-making and unwavering focus to secure the championship. Despite Sabalenka’s relentless power and competitive spirit, Rybakina’s calm under pressure ultimately made the difference in the final stages of the match.

This victory marks a significant milestone in Rybakina’s career, cementing her status among the elite players in women’s tennis and adding a Grand Slam title to her growing resume. For Sabalenka, the hard-fought defeat was a testament to her own skill and determination, underscoring the high quality and competitive depth of modern women’s tennis.

The thrilling three-set encounter not only delivered spectacular tennis but also provided fans with a dramatic showcase of resilience, skill, and mental toughness, setting a high bar for the remainder of the season.