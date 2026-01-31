 'You Can Always Have A Bad Day': Kapil Dev Calls For Balanced Approach Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup; Video
Ahead of the T20 World Cup, Kapil Dev urged balance across cricket formats, warning against judging teams solely on T20 success. While acknowledging India’s strength in the shortest format, he highlighted its unpredictability, noting even top teams can fail on a bad day. Kapil stressed that T20 results depend on fleeting moments, making them less consistent than longer formats.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Image: PTI/BCCI/X

Ahead of the T20 Cricket World Cup, former India captain Kapil Dev has shared a thoughtful perspective on the evolving landscape of modern cricket, stressing the importance of maintaining balance across all formats of the game. While acknowledging India’s strength in the shortest format, the 1983 World Cup–winning captain cautioned against viewing T20 cricket as the sole measure of a team’s success.

Kapil Dev pointed out that India remain one of the strongest teams in T20 cricket but emphasized that the format’s unpredictable nature means even top sides can falter on a given day. According to him, results in T20s can hinge on brief moments, making consistency harder to judge compared to longer formats.

The legendary all-rounder urged fans and administrators to remember that Test cricket remains the foundation of the sport. He highlighted the value of patience, technique, and temperament that the longest format demands, qualities that ultimately shape complete cricketers. Kapil also underlined the continued relevance of one-day internationals, noting that they should not be sidelined in the excitement surrounding T20 leagues and tournaments.

While admitting that T20 cricket offers unmatched thrill and entertainment, Kapil Dev called for greater investment of time and resources into Test and ODI cricket. He believes a strong base in traditional formats will ensure the game’s long-term health and help players adapt successfully across all versions. His remarks serve as a reminder that even in the era of fast-paced cricket, the essence of the sport lies in its rich, multi-format heritage.

