 Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: Elena Rybakina Bags Whopping ₹26.50 Crore After Second Grand Slam Win
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAustralian Open 2026 Prize Money: Elena Rybakina Bags Whopping ₹26.50 Crore After Second Grand Slam Win

Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: Elena Rybakina Bags Whopping ₹26.50 Crore After Second Grand Slam Win

Elena Rybakina defeated Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling three-set final to win the Australian Open Women’s Singles title on Saturday. It was Rybakina's second career Grand Slam title after her success. Rybakina will earn a whopping whopping ₹26.50 Crore (AUD $4.15 million), up 19 per cent from 2025.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 04:54 PM IST
article-image

Elena Rybakina defeated Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling three-set final to win the Australian Open Women’s Singles title. Despite Sabalenka’s aggressive start with powerful baseline shots and strong serving, Rybakina remained composed, countering with precise groundstrokes and timely winners. Her resilience and poise helped her prevail in one of the season’s most memorable finals.

Alongside the championship, Rybakina bags significant financial reward from her win on Saturday. The Kazakhstani tennis ace will earn a staggering ₹26.50 Crore (AUD $4.15 million) from her triumph in Melbourne Park.

The total prize pool at the Australian Open 2026 is ₹712 crore (AUD $111.5 million). Both mens and women's champions will earn ₹26.50 Crore (AUD $4.15 million). Aryna Sabalenka, who finished runners up bags ₹13.73 Crore (AUD $2.15 million).

Read Also
'Lost For Words...': Novak Djokovic, Coach In Tears As Crowd Chants For Serbian Ace After Australian...
article-image

Rybakina elevated her game at the most crucial moments, displaying clinical shot-making and unwavering focus to secure the championship. Despite Sabalenka’s relentless power and competitive spirit, Rybakina’s calm under pressure ultimately made the difference in the final stages of the match.

FPJ Shorts
Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: Elena Rybakina Bags Whopping ₹26.50 Crore After Second Grand Slam Win
Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: Elena Rybakina Bags Whopping ₹26.50 Crore After Second Grand Slam Win
Mumbai Infra News: Orange Gate–Marine Drive Tunnel Clears Major Hurdle, Tunnelling To Begin Soon
Mumbai Infra News: Orange Gate–Marine Drive Tunnel Clears Major Hurdle, Tunnelling To Begin Soon
Indian Woman Living In Australia Calls Migrating Abroad An '10/10 Life Trap' - Here’s Why
Indian Woman Living In Australia Calls Migrating Abroad An '10/10 Life Trap' - Here’s Why
Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Will Rani Mukerji Starrer Show A Jump On Saturday?
Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Will Rani Mukerji Starrer Show A Jump On Saturday?

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: Elena Rybakina Bags Whopping ₹26.50 Crore After Second Grand...
Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: Elena Rybakina Bags Whopping ₹26.50 Crore After Second Grand...
Elena Rybakina Outlasts Aryna Sabalenka In Epic Three-Set Battle To Clinch Australian Open Women's...
Elena Rybakina Outlasts Aryna Sabalenka In Epic Three-Set Battle To Clinch Australian Open Women's...
IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Abdul Qadir Approved As Replacement For Mohd Shayan In Pakistan...
IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Abdul Qadir Approved As Replacement For Mohd Shayan In Pakistan...
'You Can Always Have A Bad Day': Kapil Dev Calls For Balanced Approach Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup;...
'You Can Always Have A Bad Day': Kapil Dev Calls For Balanced Approach Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup;...
Kerala Lottery Result: January 31, 2026 - Karunya KR-740 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...
Kerala Lottery Result: January 31, 2026 - Karunya KR-740 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...