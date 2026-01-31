Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: Elena Rybakina Bags Whopping ₹26.50 Crore After Second Grand Slam Win

Elena Rybakina defeated Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling three-set final to win the Australian Open Women’s Singles title. Despite Sabalenka’s aggressive start with powerful baseline shots and strong serving, Rybakina remained composed, countering with precise groundstrokes and timely winners. Her resilience and poise helped her prevail in one of the season’s most memorable finals.

Alongside the championship, Rybakina bags significant financial reward from her win on Saturday. The Kazakhstani tennis ace will earn a staggering ₹26.50 Crore (AUD $4.15 million) from her triumph in Melbourne Park.

The total prize pool at the Australian Open 2026 is ₹712 crore (AUD $111.5 million). Both mens and women's champions will earn ₹26.50 Crore (AUD $4.15 million). Aryna Sabalenka, who finished runners up bags ₹13.73 Crore (AUD $2.15 million).

Rybakina elevated her game at the most crucial moments, displaying clinical shot-making and unwavering focus to secure the championship. Despite Sabalenka’s relentless power and competitive spirit, Rybakina’s calm under pressure ultimately made the difference in the final stages of the match.